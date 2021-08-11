View all results for 'alt'
Kaytranada Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Autumn dates in America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 11, 2021

DJ / producer Louis Kevin Celestin — best known as Kaytranada — has revealed details for 2021 tour dates. The newly announced North American shows are scheduled to run from September into December at mid-sized venues. He will also be appearing at a number of music festivals in the coming months.

Kaytranada had plans to tour last year in conjunction with his breakthrough 2019 album, Bubba, but those plans got scrapped due to the pandemic. Vaccinations and masks have made it safer to attend public gatherings, but COVID is still a serious concern with guidelines and restrictions in flux as we have now entered a fourth wave.

When do Kaytranada 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is K8TRANADA. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kaytranada Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 14
Kaytranada
Kaytranada at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY

Kaytranada All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 24
Kaytranada and Big Boi
Kaytranada and Big Boi at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA
Sep 4
to
Sep 5
Day In Day Out Festival
Day In Day Out Festival at Fisher Pavilion
Fisher Pavilion Seattle, WA
Sep 11
to
Sep 12
Parklife Music Festival
Parklife Music Festival at Heaton Park
Heaton Park Manchester, United Kingdom
Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Westword Music Showcase 2021
Westword Music Showcase 2021 at Rino Art District and Mission Ballroom Outdoors
Rino Art District and Mission Ballroom Outdoors Denver, CO
Sep 25
to
Sep 26
CRSSD Festival
CRSSD Festival at New Waterfront Park Embarcadero
New Waterfront Park Embarcadero San Diego, CA
Oct 8
Kaytranada
Kaytranada at Piknic Electronik
Piknic Electronik Montreal, QC, Canada
Oct 13
Kaytranada
Kaytranada at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 14
Kaytranada
Kaytranada at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Oct 21
Kaytranada
Kaytranada at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 22
to
Oct 23
III Points Festival
III Points Festival at Mana Wynwood
Mana Wynwood Miami, FL
Oct 22
to
Oct 23
BUKU: Planet B 2021
BUKU: Planet B 2021 at Buku Music and Art Project Festival Grounds
Buku Music and Art Project Festival Grounds New Orleans, LA
Oct 29
to
Oct 31
Outside Lands Music Festival
Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
Oct 31
Kaytranada
Kaytranada at Shrine Expo Hall
Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA
Nov 11
Kaytranada
Kaytranada at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 12
Kaytranada
Kaytranada at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 13
Kaytranada
Kaytranada at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 3
Kaytranada
Kaytranada at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Dec 8
Kaytranada
Kaytranada at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Dec 30
Kaytranada
Kaytranada at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada

We recommend following Kaytranada on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kaytranada's Zumic artist page.

