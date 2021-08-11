Kaytranada Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

DJ / producer Louis Kevin Celestin — best known as Kaytranada — has revealed details for 2021 tour dates. The newly announced North American shows are scheduled to run from September into December at mid-sized venues. He will also be appearing at a number of music festivals in the coming months.

Kaytranada had plans to tour last year in conjunction with his breakthrough 2019 album, Bubba, but those plans got scrapped due to the pandemic. Vaccinations and masks have made it safer to attend public gatherings, but COVID is still a serious concern with guidelines and restrictions in flux as we have now entered a fourth wave.

When do Kaytranada 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 13. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is K8TRANADA. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kaytranada All Tour Dates and Tickets

