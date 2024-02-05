View all results for 'alt'
Keb' Mo' Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 5, 2024

This week, blues artist Keb' Mo' added mo' 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

Six new May and June shows are planned for theatres in Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. These are in addition to his previously announced concerts in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Keb' Mo' also has March shows in Denmark and Sweden.

When do Keb' Mo' 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin February 8. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Keb' Mo' All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 8
to
Feb 15
Chris Botti At Sea Cruise at Botti at Sea Cruise
Botti at Sea Cruise Miami, FL
Feb 16
Keb' Mo' at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Feb 17
Keb' Mo' at Fort Mose Historic State Park
Fort Mose Historic State Park St. Augustine, FL
Feb 18
Keb' Mo' at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Feb 19
Keb' Mo' at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 21
Keb' Mo' at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Feb 23
Keb' Mo' at Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts
Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts Wilmington, NC
Feb 24
Keb' Mo' at Harvester Performance Center
Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA
Mar 25
Keb' Mo' at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Mar 26
Keb' Mo' at Göta Lejon
Göta Lejon Stockholms län, Sweden
May 31
Keb' Mo' at Sandler Center For The Performing Arts
Sandler Center For The Performing Arts Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 1
Keb' Mo' at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Charles Town, WV
Jun 18
Keb' Mo' at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Jun 20
Keb' Mo' at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Jun 22
Keb' Mo' at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater Madison, WI

For the most up-to-date information, follow Keb' Mo' on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Keb' Mo's Zumic artist page.

