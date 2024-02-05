Keb' Mo' Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, blues artist Keb' Mo' added mo' 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

Six new May and June shows are planned for theatres in Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. These are in addition to his previously announced concerts in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Keb' Mo' also has March shows in Denmark and Sweden.

When do Keb' Mo' 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin February 8. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

