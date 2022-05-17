Kehlani Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, singer-songwriter Kehlani revealed 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her recently released album, Blue Water Road.

The Blue Water Road Trip tour is scheduled across North America from July into September. That will be followed by a European leg in November and December. The opening acts for all the concerts will be Destin Conrad while Rico Nasty will be on the bill for half the American shows.

When do Kehlani 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is finale or bwr22. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kehlani All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Kehlani on her social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kehlani's Zumic artist page.