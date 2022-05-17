View all results for 'alt'
Kehlani Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Blue Water Road Trip' across America and Europe with Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 17, 2022

This week, singer-songwriter Kehlani revealed 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her recently released album, Blue Water Road.

The Blue Water Road Trip tour is scheduled across North America from July into September. That will be followed by a European leg in November and December. The opening acts for all the concerts will be Destin Conrad while Rico Nasty will be on the bill for half the American shows.

When do Kehlani 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is finale or bwr22. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kehlani All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Festival
Primavera Sound Festival at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jul 30
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 1
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Miami, FL
Aug 3
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Aug 5
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 7
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 9
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Aug 12
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 13
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 15
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 16
Kehlani and Rico Nasty
Kehlani and Rico Nasty at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Carnot-Moon, PA
Aug 17
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 19
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 22
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Aug 24
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 26
Kehlani and Rico Nasty
Kehlani and Rico Nasty at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Aug 28
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 30
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Sep 1
Kehlani and Rico Nasty
Kehlani and Rico Nasty at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Sep 3
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Sep 6
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Sep 9
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 10
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Sep 14
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 15
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Sep 17
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 18
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Sep 21
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at PNE Amphitheatre
PNE Amphitheatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 30
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 21
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad
Kehlani, Rico Nasty, and Destin Conrad at Waikiki Shell
Waikiki Shell Honolulu, HI
Nov 17
Kehlani and Destin Conrad
Kehlani and Destin Conrad at Den Grå Hal
Den Grå Hal København, Denmark
Nov 18
Kehlani and Destin Conrad
Kehlani and Destin Conrad at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Nov 21
Kehlani and Destin Conrad
Kehlani and Destin Conrad at Turbinenhalle
Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Germany
Nov 22
Kehlani and Destin Conrad
Kehlani and Destin Conrad at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Nov 24
Kehlani and Destin Conrad
Kehlani and Destin Conrad at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Nov 26
Kehlani and Destin Conrad
Kehlani and Destin Conrad at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Nov 27
Kehlani and Destin Conrad
Kehlani and Destin Conrad at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Nov 29
Kehlani and Destin Conrad
Kehlani and Destin Conrad at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 30
Kehlani and Destin Conrad
Kehlani and Destin Conrad at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
Dec 1
Kehlani and Destin Conrad
Kehlani and Destin Conrad at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
Dec 3
Kehlani and Destin Conrad
Kehlani and Destin Conrad at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Dec 4
Kehlani
Kehlani at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Dec 5
Kehlani
Kehlani at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Dec 7
Kehlani
Kehlani at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Dec 9
Kehlani
Kehlani at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 10
Kehlani
Kehlani at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Dec 12
Kehlani
Kehlani at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Kehlani on her social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kehlani's Zumic artist page.

