Keith Urban Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

December in Australia, Las Vegas residency
by Francesco Marano

Published November 8, 2022

Keith Urban has added 2023 Las Vegas dates to his touring schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood in March, June, and July. At this time, fifteen new concerts are planned. In December, Keith will tour Australia with Birds of Tokyo as the opening band.

When do Keith Urban 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins November 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Keith Urban All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 1
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre Broadbeach, QLD, Australia
Dec 2
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Entertainment Centre - Brisbane
Entertainment Centre - Brisbane Boondall, QLD, Australia
Dec 3
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Entertainment Centre - Brisbane
Entertainment Centre - Brisbane Boondall, QLD, Australia
Dec 5
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Dec 6
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Dec 8
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at WIN Sports & Entertainment Centre
WIN Sports & Entertainment Centre Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Dec 12
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Newcastle Entertainment Centre Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia
Dec 14
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Dec 16
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Dec 17
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 3
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Mar 4
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Mar 8
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Mar 10
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Mar 11
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Mar 15
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Mar 17
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Mar 18
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jun 16
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jun 17
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jun 21
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jun 23
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jun 28
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jun 30
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jul 1
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Keith Urban on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Keith Urban's Zumic artist page.

