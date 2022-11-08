Keith Urban Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Keith Urban has added 2023 Las Vegas dates to his touring schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood in March, June, and July. At this time, fifteen new concerts are planned. In December, Keith will tour Australia with Birds of Tokyo as the opening band.

When do Keith Urban 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins November 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Keith Urban All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Keith Urban on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Keith Urban's Zumic artist page.