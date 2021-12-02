View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Keith Urban Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Speed Of Now' in America, Europe, and Australia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 2, 2021

Keith Urban has announced 2022 North American tour dates in conjunction with his latest album, The Speed Of Now Part 1. This follows previous announcements for a European tour from April into May and a home country Australian tour in December.

After a headlining performance in Oklahoma scheduled for February, Keith embarks on his European tour. The newly announced concerts kick off with three-nights in Las Vegas in late May, followed by 50 concerts across America with opening act Ingrid Andress into early November.

When do Keith Urban 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for Citi cardholders and Keith Urban fan club members begin December 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your country on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Keith Urban Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 29
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Oct 22
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Keith Urban All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 14
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Perth Arena
Cancelled
Perth Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 26
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Apr 28
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
May 1
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
May 3
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
May 6
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
May 9
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Edinburgh Playhouse
Edinburgh Playhouse Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 17
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
May 18
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, BY, Germany
May 19
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, Germany
May 21
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
May 22
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Ahoy
Ahoy Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
May 24
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 27
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 28
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 29
Keith Urban
Keith Urban at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 17
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 18
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 8
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 9
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 10
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jul 15
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 16
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 22
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 23
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jul 24
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 29
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 30
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 31
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 4
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Aug 5
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Aug 6
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Aug 12
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 13
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 14
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 18
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 19
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 20
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA
Aug 26
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 27
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 28
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Sep 1
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Sep 3
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 8
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 9
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 10
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 15
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 16
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 17
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Sep 22
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 23
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Sep 24
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Sep 29
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Sep 30
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 1
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Oct 6
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Oct 7
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 8
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 13
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Oct 14
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Oct 15
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Oct 21
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Oct 22
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Nov 3
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center Madison, WI
Nov 4
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Nov 5
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Dec 1
Keith Urban and BIrds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and BIrds of Tokyo at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre Broadbeach, QLD, Australia
Dec 2
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Entertainment Centre - Brisbane
Entertainment Centre - Brisbane Boondall, QLD, Australia
Dec 3
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Entertainment Centre - Brisbane
Entertainment Centre - Brisbane Boondall, QLD, Australia
Dec 5
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Dec 6
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Dec 8
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at WIN Sports & Entertainment Centre
WIN Sports & Entertainment Centre Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Dec 12
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Newcastle Entertainment Centre Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia
Dec 14
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Dec 16
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Dec 17
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo
Keith Urban and Birds of Tokyo at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

We recommend following Keith Urban on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Keith Urban's Zumic artist page.

2
275
artists
Keith Urban
genres
Country Modern Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Keith Urban
Keith Urban
Jul
29
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Oct
22
Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Keith Urban Shares 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 2, 2021
Keith Urban Shares 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Country Modern Country Keith Urban
2
749
image for article Keith Urban Plans 2020 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 18, 2019
Keith Urban Plans 2020 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Country Modern Country Keith Urban
1
1019
image for article Keith Urban Sets 2018 Tour Dates witih Kelsea Ballerini: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 18, 2018
Keith Urban Sets 2018 Tour Dates witih Kelsea Ballerini: Ticket P...
Tickets Country Keith Urban Kelsea Ballerini
4
4689
Back to top
seating chart