Keith Urban Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Keith Urban has announced 2022 North American tour dates in conjunction with his latest album, The Speed Of Now Part 1. This follows previous announcements for a European tour from April into May and a home country Australian tour in December.
After a headlining performance in Oklahoma scheduled for February, Keith embarks on his European tour. The newly announced concerts kick off with three-nights in Las Vegas in late May, followed by 50 concerts across America with opening act Ingrid Andress into early November.
When do Keith Urban 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for Citi cardholders and Keith Urban fan club members begin December 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before getting your country on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Keith Urban Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 29
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Keith Urban All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 14
Cancelled
Perth Arena
Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 26
Choctaw Casino & Resort
Durant, OK
Apr 28
O2 Academy Birmingham
West Midlands, United Kingdom
May 1
O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
May 3
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
May 6
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
May 9
Edinburgh Playhouse
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 17
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
May 18
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, BY, Germany
May 19
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
May 21
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
May 22
Ahoy
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
May 24
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 27
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 28
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 29
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 17
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jun 18
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 8
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 9
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 10
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Canandaigua, NY
Jul 15
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 16
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 22
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 23
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Jul 24
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 29
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 30
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 4
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Aug 5
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Aug 6
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
Aug 12
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 13
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 14
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 19
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 20
Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, IA
Aug 26
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Aug 27
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Aug 28
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 1
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Stateline, NV
Sep 3
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Sep 8
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 9
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 15
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Sep 17
INTRUST Bank Arena
Wichita, KS
Sep 22
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 23
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Sep 24
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Sep 29
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Sep 30
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 1
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Oct 7
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Oct 8
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Oct 13
Enmarket Arena
Savannah, GA
Oct 14
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Oct 15
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Oct 21
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Nov 3
Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Madison, WI
Nov 4
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Nov 5
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Dec 1
Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre
Broadbeach, QLD, Australia
Dec 2
Entertainment Centre - Brisbane
Boondall, QLD, Australia
Dec 3
Entertainment Centre - Brisbane
Boondall, QLD, Australia
Dec 5
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Dec 6
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Dec 8
WIN Sports & Entertainment Centre
Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Dec 12
Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia
Dec 14
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Dec 16
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Dec 17
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
We recommend following Keith Urban on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.
