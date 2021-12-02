Keith Urban Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Keith Urban has announced 2022 North American tour dates in conjunction with his latest album, The Speed Of Now Part 1. This follows previous announcements for a European tour from April into May and a home country Australian tour in December.

After a headlining performance in Oklahoma scheduled for February, Keith embarks on his European tour. The newly announced concerts kick off with three-nights in Las Vegas in late May, followed by 50 concerts across America with opening act Ingrid Andress into early November.

When do Keith Urban 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for Citi cardholders and Keith Urban fan club members begin December 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your country on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

