Keke Palmer Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

September concerts
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 3, 2023

Actress and singer Keke Palmer announced 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with her new album, Big Boss, eight new September concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America. The tour plans to end in Keke's hometown of Chicago.

Keke Palmer Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Keke Palmer All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 10
Keke Palmer at The New Parish
The New Parish Oakland, CA
Sep 11
Keke Palmer at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA
Sep 15
Keke Palmer at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Sep 17
Keke Palmer at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Sep 19
Keke Palmer at The Loft Atlanta
The Loft Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 23
Keke Palmer at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Sep 24
Keke Palmer at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 26
Keke Palmer at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
When do Keke Palmer 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Keke Palmer on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Keke Palmer's Zumic artist page.

