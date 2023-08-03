Keke Palmer Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Actress and singer Keke Palmer announced 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with her new album, Big Boss, eight new September concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America. The tour plans to end in Keke's hometown of Chicago.

When do Keke Palmer 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Keke Palmer on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

