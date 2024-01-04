View all results for 'alt'
Keller Williams Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Expanded concert and festival schedule
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 4, 2024

One-man band Keller Williams announced 2024 tour dates. New shows are planned from mid-January into late July at venues and festivals across the USA.

2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for Keller, as he begins a North American tour next week with a number of opening acts. Williams also has festival performances lined up in the coming year.

Jan 12
Strings Music Festival - Keller Williams at The Strings Pavilion
The Strings Pavilion Steamboat Springs, CO
Jan 13
Keller Williams and Foggy Mountain Spaceship at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Jan 14
Keller Williams at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Jan 20
Keller Williams at Beech Mountain Resort
Beech Mountain Resort Beech Mountain, NC
Jan 25
Keller Williams at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jan 26
Keller Williams at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Jan 27
Keller Williams at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Feb 2
Keller Williams at Purple Fiddle - Thomas WV
Purple Fiddle - Thomas WV Thomas, WV
Feb 3
Keller Williams at Purple Fiddle - Thomas WV
Purple Fiddle - Thomas WV Thomas, WV
Feb 9
Keller Williams at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Feb 10
Keller Williams at Woodlands Tavern
Woodlands Tavern Columbus, OH
Feb 15
Keller Williams at Sierra Nevada Big Room
Sierra Nevada Big Room Chico, CA
Feb 16
Keller Williams at Felton Music Hall
Felton Music Hall Felton, CA
Feb 17
Keller Williams at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Feb 18
Keller Williams at Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino
Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino Crystal Bay, NV
Feb 24
Keller Williams at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Feb 25
to
Mar 1
Jam Cruise at MSC Divina
MSC Divina Miami, FL
Mar 22
Keller Williams and The Hillbenders at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Mar 23
Keller Williams and The Hillbenders at Duling Hall
Duling Hall Jackson, MS
Mar 24
Keller Williams and The Hillbenders at Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ Dallas, TX
Apr 4
Keller Williams and Ryan Montbleau at Volcanic Theatre Pub
Volcanic Theatre Pub Bend, OR
Apr 5
Keller Williams and Ryan Montbleau at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 6
Keller Williams and Ryan Montbleau at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Apr 11
Keller Williams at Tuckerman Brewing
Tuckerman Brewing Conway, NH
Apr 12
Keller Williams at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Apr 13
Keller Williams at The Westcott Theater
The Westcott Theater Syracuse, NY
Apr 18
to
Apr 20
Virginia 420 Dual Festival - Misty Mountain at Misty Mountain Campground
Misty Mountain Campground Greenwood, VA
May 17
to
May 19
Kamp Keller at Club Getaway
Club Getaway Kent, CT
May 24
to
May 26
Cave Jam at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
May 24
to
May 26
Dark Star Jubilee at Legend Valley Music Center
Legend Valley Music Center Thornville, OH
May 24
to
May 26
Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie at Three Sisters Park
Three Sisters Park Chillicothe, IL
Jul 24
to
Jul 28
FloydFest at Floydfest Grounds
Floydfest Grounds Check, VA
Sep 12
to
Sep 15
Bender Jamboree at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
When do Keller Williams 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Keller Williams on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Keller Williams' Zumic artist page.

