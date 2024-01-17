Kelly Clarkson Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Kelly Clarkson added 2024 dates. New shows are planned for May 10 and 11 at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Previously, Clarkson announced two Las Vegas residency dates at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater in conjunction with her new album, Chemistry. With her demanding TV schedule, these are the only four concerts currently on the powerhouse vocalist's calendar.

When do Kelly Clarkson 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kelly Clarkson on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

