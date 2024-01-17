View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Kelly Clarkson Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in Las Vegas and Atlantic City
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 17, 2024

This week, Kelly Clarkson added 2024 dates. New shows are planned for May 10 and 11 at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Previously, Clarkson announced two Las Vegas residency dates at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater in conjunction with her new album, Chemistry. With her demanding TV schedule, these are the only four concerts currently on the powerhouse vocalist's calendar.

When do Kelly Clarkson 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kelly Clarkson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 9
Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Feb 10
Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
May 10
Kelly Clarkson at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
May 11
Kelly Clarkson at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kelly Clarkson on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Kelly Clarkson's Zumic artist page.

1
547
artists
Kelly Clarkson
genres
Pop Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Kelly Clarkson Adds 2023-2024 Las Vegas Residency Dates: Ticket Presale Code & Info
October 24, 2023
Kelly Clarkson Adds 2023-2024 Las Vegas Residency Dates: Ticket P...
Tickets Pop Pop Rock Kelly Clarkson
1
2430
image for article Kelly Clarkson Plans 2020 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 1, 2019
Kelly Clarkson Plans 2020 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Pop Pop Rock Kelly Clarkson
1
1382
image for article Kelly Clarkson Shares 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 14, 2018
Kelly Clarkson Shares 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Country Pop Pop Rock Brynn Cartelli Kelly Clarkson Kelsea Ballerini
4
3629
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart