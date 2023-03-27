Kelly Clarkson Sets 2023 Las Vegas Residency Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kelly Clarkson was scheduled to do her first Las Vegas residency in 2020 but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We love to see that three years later, the world is a much safer place and artists like her are getting back to the big stages and bright lights where they can shine brightest.

This week, Clarkson announced 2023 Las Vegas residency dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Chemistry. Billed as Chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, ten shows are planned in July and August at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Kelly shared via social media, "I'll be singing all of your favorites... and yes, I'll be singing some new ones, too!"

When do Kelly Clarkson 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins March 31. Presales for Fan, Citi cardmembers, and VIP packages begin March 28. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kelly Clarkson All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kelly Clarkson on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Chemistry does not have an official release date at this time. For more, check out Kelly Clarkson's Zumic artist page.