Kelsea Ballerini Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kelsea Ballerini has added new 2023 tour dates.

Billed as the HEARTFIRST TOUR, nine newly planned concerts are set in March with opening act Georgia Webster. "HEARTFIRST" is also also the name of a song from her new album, Subject To Change.

In February, Kelsea has a handful of opening slots for The Judds before headlining shows in the UK later in the month. From March into May she will join Kenny Chesney on his North American headlining tour. See Kelsea's full schedule below.

When do Kelsea Ballerini 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kelsea Ballerini All Tour Dates and Tickets

