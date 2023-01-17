View all results for 'alt'
Kelsea Ballerini Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'HEARTFIRST TOUR' across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 17, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini has added new 2023 tour dates.

Billed as the HEARTFIRST TOUR, nine newly planned concerts are set in March with opening act Georgia Webster. "HEARTFIRST" is also also the name of a song from her new album, Subject To Change.

In February, Kelsea has a handful of opening slots for The Judds before headlining shows in the UK later in the month. From March into May she will join Kenny Chesney on his North American headlining tour. See Kelsea's full schedule below.

When do Kelsea Ballerini 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kelsea Ballerini All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 2
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Feb 3
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Feb 4
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini
The Judds, Martina McBride, and Kelsea Ballerini at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Feb 22
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 23
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at Queen Margaret Union
Queen Margaret Union Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 25
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 6
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 7
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 8
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
Mar 10
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Mar 11
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Mar 12
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 15
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 17
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 18
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster
Kelsea Ballerini and Georgia Webster at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 23
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Mar 25
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Mar 30
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Apr 1
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 6
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Apr 8
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Apr 12
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Apr 14
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Apr 22
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Apr 25
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Apr 27
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Apr 29
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
May 4
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
May 6
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
May 9
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
May 11
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
May 13
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
May 18
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
May 20
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
May 25
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
May 27
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Jun 7
Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini, and BRELAND
Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini, and BRELAND at GEODIS Park
GEODIS Park Nashville, TN

We recommend following Kelsea Ballerini on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Kelsea Ballerini's Zumic artist page.

