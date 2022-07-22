View all results for 'alt'
Kelsea Ballerini Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'HEARTFIRST TOUR' across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 22, 2022

Kelsea Ballerini has new 2022 tour dates.

Billed as the HEARTFIRST TOUR, ten newly planned concerts are set in September and October. "HEARTFIRST" is also also the name of a song from her upcoming album, Subject To Change, due out September 23.

The tour kicks off at Radio City Music Hall in New York the week of the album drop, then crosses the country hitting metropolitan areas. In addition, Kelsea has a few performances scheduled this summer, see her full schedule below.

When do Kelsea Ballerini 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin July 26. Spotify, Chase cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sep 24
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Kelsea Ballerini All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 30
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at Hilde Performance Center
Hilde Performance Center Plymouth, MN
Aug 11
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at Sands Steel Stage at PNC Plaza
Sands Steel Stage at PNC Plaza Bethlehem, PA
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Lasso Music Festival
Lasso Music Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 24
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 25
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 28
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 1
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Oct 3
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 6
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 9
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Oct 11
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 13
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 14
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini at The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT

We recommend following Kelsea Ballerini on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Kelsea Ballerini's Zumic artist page.

