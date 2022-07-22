Kelsea Ballerini Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kelsea Ballerini has new 2022 tour dates.

Billed as the HEARTFIRST TOUR, ten newly planned concerts are set in September and October. "HEARTFIRST" is also also the name of a song from her upcoming album, Subject To Change, due out September 23.

The tour kicks off at Radio City Music Hall in New York the week of the album drop, then crosses the country hitting metropolitan areas. In addition, Kelsea has a few performances scheduled this summer, see her full schedule below.

When do Kelsea Ballerini 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin July 26. Spotify, Chase cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kelsea Ballerini All Tour Dates and Tickets

