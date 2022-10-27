Kem and Ledisi Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B artists Kem and Ledisi have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Soul II Soul.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at large-scale venues across America from February into May. Joining the bill as the first opening act will be Musiq Soulchild. Aside from the tour, Kem will perform at Cancun's Solfest in November while Ledisi has a couple of additional headlining shows and a festival performance.

Kem All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Kem and Ledisi 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist, VIP packages, American Express cardholders, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is S2S. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Kem and Ledisi on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Kem and Ledisi Zumic artist pages.