Kem and Ledisi Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Soul II Soul Tour' with Musiq Soulchild
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 27, 2022

R&B artists Kem and Ledisi have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Soul II Soul.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at large-scale venues across America from February into May. Joining the bill as the first opening act will be Musiq Soulchild. Aside from the tour, Kem will perform at Cancun's Solfest in November while Ledisi has a couple of additional headlining shows and a festival performance.

Kem All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 3
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Feb 4
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Feb 11
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Feb 14
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis, IN
Feb 17
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Microsoft Theater
Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, CA
Feb 18
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Texas Trust CU Theatre
Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie, TX
Feb 19
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Feb 24
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 25
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Mar 4
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 10
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Mar 17
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at UNO Lakefront Arena
UNO Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Mar 18
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Mar 24
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Mar 25
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Freeman Coliseum
Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, TX
Apr 1
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Apr 7
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 8
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 15
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena
UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena Milwaukee, WI
Apr 21
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Addition Financial Arena
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Apr 22
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Bojangles Coliseum
Bojangles Coliseum Charlotte, NC
May 5
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at DAR Constitution Hall
DAR Constitution Hall Washington, DC
May 12
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild
Kem, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild at Baton Rouge River Center Theatre
Baton Rouge River Center Theatre Baton Rouge, LA
When do Kem and Ledisi 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist, VIP packages, American Express cardholders, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is S2S. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Kem and Ledisi on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Kem and Ledisi Zumic artist pages.

