Kendall Street Company Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Virginia-based rock band Kendall Street Company added 2024 tour dates across their home state, billed as the Kendall Street Is For Lovers Tour.

Nineteen new shows are planned at intimate venues, including five nights in Charlottesville, four nights in Richmond, four nights in Virginia Beach, four nights in Blacksburg, and two nights in Tysons. Before the new dates, Kendall Street Company will join Dopapod for three concerts in January.

When do Kendall Street Company 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 5. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The local venue presale password is LOVERS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

