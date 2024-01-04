View all results for 'alt'
Kendall Street Company Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Dopapod
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 4, 2024

Virginia-based rock band Kendall Street Company added 2024 tour dates across their home state, billed as the Kendall Street Is For Lovers Tour.

Nineteen new shows are planned at intimate venues, including five nights in Charlottesville, four nights in Richmond, four nights in Virginia Beach, four nights in Blacksburg, and two nights in Tysons. Before the new dates, Kendall Street Company will join Dopapod for three concerts in January.

Kendall Street Company All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 12
Dopapod and Kendall Street Company at 5 Points Music Sanctuary
5 Points Music Sanctuary Roanoke, VA
Jan 13
Dopapod and Kendall Street Company at The Barrelhouse Ballroom
The Barrelhouse Ballroom Chattanooga, TN
Jan 14
Dopapod and Kendall Street Company at The Charleston Pour House
The Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC
Feb 1
Kendall Street Company at The Southern Café and Music Hall
The Southern Café and Music Hall Charlottesville, VA
Feb 2
Kendall Street Company at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Feb 3
Kendall Street Company at The Bunker Brewpub
The Bunker Brewpub Virginia Beach, VA
Feb 4
Kendall Street Company at Capital One Hall
Capital One Hall Tysons, VA
Feb 6
Kendall Street Company at The Milk Parlor
The Milk Parlor Blacksburg, VA
Feb 8
Kendall Street Company at The Southern Café and Music Hall
The Southern Café and Music Hall Charlottesville, VA
Feb 9
Kendall Street Company at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Feb 10
Kendall Street Company at The Bunker Brewpub
The Bunker Brewpub Virginia Beach, VA
Feb 12
Kendall Street Company at The Milk Parlor
The Milk Parlor Blacksburg, VA
Feb 15
Kendall Street Company at The Southern Café and Music Hall
The Southern Café and Music Hall Charlottesville, VA
Feb 16
Kendall Street Company at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Feb 17
Kendall Street Company at The Bunker Brewpub
The Bunker Brewpub Virginia Beach, VA
Feb 19
Kendall Street Company at The Milk Parlor
The Milk Parlor Blacksburg, VA
Feb 22
Kendall Street Company at The Southern Café and Music Hall
The Southern Café and Music Hall Charlottesville, VA
Feb 23
Kendall Street Company at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Feb 24
Kendall Street Company at The Bunker Brewpub
The Bunker Brewpub Virginia Beach, VA
Feb 25
Kendall Street Company at Capital One Hall
Capital One Hall Tysons, VA
Feb 26
Kendall Street Company at The Milk Parlor
The Milk Parlor Blacksburg, VA
Feb 29
Kendall Street Company at The Southern Café and Music Hall
The Southern Café and Music Hall Charlottesville, VA
When do Kendall Street Company 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 5. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The local venue presale password is LOVERS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kendall Street Company on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Kendall Street Company's Zumic artist page.

