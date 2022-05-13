View all results for 'alt'
Kendrick Lamar Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

K-DAY: 'Big Steppers Tour' and 'Mr. Moral & The Big Steppers' album
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 13, 2022

"I hope you find some peace of mind in this lifetime." Today is a big day. This Friday The 13th of May, rap legend Kendrick Lamar released his new album, Mr. Moral & The Big Steppers, and also announced his first tour dates since 2018.

The Big Steppers Tour 2022 hits at least three continents, beginning in North America from July into September. The European leg is set in October and November, with Australia and New Zealand in December. Opening acts will be Baby Keem and/or Tanna Leone on select dates. Kendrick is also scheduled to appear at a handful of music festivals including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Miami's Rolling Loud.

K-Dot has rarely performed since his huge 2018 DAMN TOUR, but times are changing with COVID passing from the pandemic to endemic stage. Kendrick's new 18-track 78-minute album is a collection of masterpieces largely reflecting the realities of the Donald Trump pandemic era with an incredible four-song grand slam home run opening of "United In Grief," "N95," "Worldwide Steppers," and "Die Hard."

When do Kendrick Lamar 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for Cash App customers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin May 19. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kendrick Lamar Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 5
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Aug 6
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Aug 7
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Kendrick Lamar All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 19
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 21
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Rolling Loud Festival
Rolling Loud Festival at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Jul 22
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jul 23
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jul 27
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jul 29
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Jul 30
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 31
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 2
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Aug 4
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Aug 5
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Aug 6
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Aug 7
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Aug 9
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 10
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Aug 12
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 13
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 14
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Aug 16
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Aug 18
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Aug 19
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Aug 20
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 21
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 23
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 24
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 26
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 27
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 28
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 30
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Aug 31
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Sep 1
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Sep 6
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Sep 7
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Sep 9
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 10
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 14
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 15
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 10
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at O2 arena
O2 arena Prague, Czechia
Oct 11
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Oct 13
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 15
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Oct 17
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Avicii Arena
Avicii Arena Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Oct 19
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Telenor Arena
Telenor Arena Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Oct 21
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 24
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Oct 25
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 26
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Vaudoise aréna
Vaudoise aréna Prilly, Switzerland
Oct 28
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Oct 30
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Oct 31
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Nov 2
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 4
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Utilita Arena
Utilita Arena Newcastle, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 13
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 16
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 1
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Dec 4
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Dec 8
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Dec 12
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Dec 16
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone
Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and Tanna Leone at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand

We recommend following Kendrick Lamar on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kendrick Lamar's Zumic artist page.

Kendrick Lamar
Hip Hop West Coast Rap
Kendrick Lamar
