Kendrick Lamar Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

"I hope you find some peace of mind in this lifetime." Today is a big day. This Friday The 13th of May, rap legend Kendrick Lamar released his new album, Mr. Moral & The Big Steppers, and also announced his first tour dates since 2018.

The Big Steppers Tour 2022 hits at least three continents, beginning in North America from July into September. The European leg is set in October and November, with Australia and New Zealand in December. Opening acts will be Baby Keem and/or Tanna Leone on select dates. Kendrick is also scheduled to appear at a handful of music festivals including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Miami's Rolling Loud.

K-Dot has rarely performed since his huge 2018 DAMN TOUR, but times are changing with COVID passing from the pandemic to endemic stage. Kendrick's new 18-track 78-minute album is a collection of masterpieces largely reflecting the realities of the Donald Trump pandemic era with an incredible four-song grand slam home run opening of "United In Grief," "N95," "Worldwide Steppers," and "Die Hard."

When do Kendrick Lamar 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for Cash App customers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin May 19. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kendrick Lamar All Tour Dates and Tickets

