Kenia Os Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in Mexico and the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 26, 2022

This week, singer and popular YouTube vlogger Kenia Os added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues across the United States in February and March. The 23-year-old will be releasing her upcoming album, K23, on March 24 which is toward the end of the tour. Before the USA tour, Kenia has a couple of headlining performances in her home country of Mexico during February.

When do Kenia Os 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin September 27. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Feb 3
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at National Auditorium
National Auditorium Secc Del Bosque De Chapultepec, Mexico
Feb 11
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at Auditorio Citibanamex
Auditorio Citibanamex Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Feb 22
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Feb 23
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 24
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Feb 25
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center El Paso, TX
Mar 8
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 10
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 11
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at McAllen Performing Arts Center
McAllen Performing Arts Center McAllen, TX
Mar 12
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Mar 15
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Mar 17
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Mar 18
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Mar 22
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 24
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at Bob Hope Theatre - CA
Bob Hope Theatre - CA Stockton, CA
Mar 25
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mar 26
Kenia Os
Kenia Os at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA

We recommend following Kenia Os on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On September 29, Kenia will release a music video for her new song, "Mía Mía." For more, check out the Kenia Os Zumic artist page.

