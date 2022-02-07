Kenny Chesney Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Kenny Chesney has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule, billed as The Here And Now Tour.

The newly announced shows will run concurrently with a previously announced stadium tour that has already been set with opening acts Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce that is scheduled to begin in April. For the smaller concerts, only Carly Pearce will be the opening act and they will be at slightly smaller but still large-scale venues.

When do Kenny Chesney 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express cardholders. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 412800 for the Citi presale, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kenny Chesney All Tour Dates and Tickets

