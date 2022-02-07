View all results for 'alt'
Kenny Chesney Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 7, 2022

Country star Kenny Chesney has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule, billed as The Here And Now Tour.

The newly announced shows will run concurrently with a previously announced stadium tour that has already been set with opening acts Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce that is scheduled to begin in April. For the smaller concerts, only Carly Pearce will be the opening act and they will be at slightly smaller but still large-scale venues.

When do Kenny Chesney 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express cardholders. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 412800 for the Citi presale, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Kenny Chesney Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Kenny Chesney All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 23
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Apr 28
Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Apr 30
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Bank Of America Stadium
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
May 5
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
May 7
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
May 14
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at American Family Field
American Family Field Milwaukee, WI
May 19
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
May 21
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
May 25
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
May 26
Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
May 28
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Jun 2
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 4
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Jun 8
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jun 9
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 11
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Heinz Field
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 15
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 16
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 18
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Jun 23
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 25
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Jun 29
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Jun 30
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 2
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO
Jul 9
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Bobcat Stadium - MSU
Bobcat Stadium - MSU Bozeman, MT
Jul 12
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Jul 13
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Jul 16
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Jul 19
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 20
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 23
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Jul 27
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jul 28
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 30
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Aug 6
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Aug 10
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 11
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 13
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 18
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
Aug 20
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Aug 26
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Aug 27
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA

We recommend following Kenny Chesney on social media and joining his fan club, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kenny Chesney's Zumic artist page.

artists
Kenny Chesney
genres
Country Country Rock Modern Country Singer-Songwriter
Aug
13
Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
