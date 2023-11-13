Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Billed as the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band will be doing 2024 co-headlining dates. The concerts will also feature Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker as the opening acts.

The newly announced shows are planned from April into August at stadiums across America. These are the only upcoming concert dates on Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band's schedule at the moment.

When do Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist and American Express cardmember. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SUN. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

