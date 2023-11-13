View all results for 'alt'
Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Stadium tour with Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 13, 2023

Billed as the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band will be doing 2024 co-headlining dates. The concerts will also feature Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker as the opening acts.

The newly announced shows are planned from April into August at stadiums across America. These are the only upcoming concert dates on Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band's schedule at the moment.

When do Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist and American Express cardmember. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SUN. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kenny Chesney Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 17
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Kenny Chesney All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 20
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Apr 27
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Bank Of America Stadium
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
May 4
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
May 11
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
May 18
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
May 25
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Fedex Field
Fedex Field Hyattsville, MD
Jun 1
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Acrisure Stadium
Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 8
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Jun 15
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Jun 22
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at American Family Field
American Family Field Milwaukee, WI
Jul 6
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO
Jul 13
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Jul 20
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Jul 27
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Aug 3
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Aug 10
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Aug 17
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 23
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Aug 24
Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band Zumic artist pages.

