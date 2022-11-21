View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Kenny Chesney Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'I Go Back Tour' with Kelsea Ballerinia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 21, 2022

Country star Kenny Chesney has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as I Go Back — a song from Chesney's 2004 album, When the sun Goes Down — the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale American venues from March into May.

The opening act for these shows will be Kelsea Ballerini. The two artists collaborated on the memorable 2020 hit "Half of my Hometown." Each artist may have additional concerts and festivals on their schedules, see the details below.

When do Kenny Chesney 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders begin November 23. Fan club, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kenny Chesney All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 25
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Mar 30
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Apr 1
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 6
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Apr 8
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Apr 12
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Apr 14
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Apr 14
to
Apr 16
Tortuga Music Festival
Tortuga Music Festival at Tortuga
Tortuga Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 25
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Apr 27
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Apr 29
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
May 4
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
May 6
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
May 9
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
May 11
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
May 13
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
May 18
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
May 20
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
May 25
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
May 27
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL

We recommend following Kenny Chesney on social media and joining his fan club, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kenny Chesney's Zumic artist page.

1
559
artists
Kenny Chesney
genres
Country Country Rock Modern Country Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Kenny Chesney Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 7, 2022
Kenny Chesney Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Country Country Rock Modern Country Singer-Songwriter Kenny Chesney
2
1670
image for article Kenny Chesney Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
June 16, 2020
Kenny Chesney Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Country Modern Country Reggae Florida Georgia Line Kenny Chesney Michael Franti & Spearhead Old Dominion
1
1348
image for article Kenny Chesney Plots 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 24, 2019
Kenny Chesney Plots 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Country Modern Country Reggae Florida Georgia Line Kenny Chesney Michael Franti & Spearhead Old Dominion
1
4302
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart