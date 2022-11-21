Kenny Chesney Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Kenny Chesney has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as I Go Back — a song from Chesney's 2004 album, When the sun Goes Down — the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale American venues from March into May.

The opening act for these shows will be Kelsea Ballerini. The two artists collaborated on the memorable 2020 hit "Half of my Hometown." Each artist may have additional concerts and festivals on their schedules, see the details below.

When do Kenny Chesney 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders begin November 23. Fan club, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kenny Chesney All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Kenny Chesney on social media and joining his fan club, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

