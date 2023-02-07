Kenny Loggins Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Multi-talented artist Kenny Loggins has added 2023 tour dates, billed as This Is It!

The headlining tour is now set at North American venues from March into October with opening acts Yacht Rock Revue or Richard Marx on select dates. More shows will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available. According to a statement in People, "It's been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I'm fortunate to have had such a long touring career... I don't see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring."

When do Kenny Loggins 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages and Kenny Loggins fan club members are currently underway. Yacht Rock Revue fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kenny Loggins All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Kenny Loggins on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

