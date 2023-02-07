View all results for 'alt'
Kenny Loggins Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'This Is It!' tour with Yacht Rock Revue and Richard Marx
Published February 7, 2023

Multi-talented artist Kenny Loggins has added 2023 tour dates, billed as This Is It!

The headlining tour is now set at North American venues from March into October with opening acts Yacht Rock Revue or Richard Marx on select dates. More shows will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available. According to a statement in People, "It's been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I'm fortunate to have had such a long touring career... I don't see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring."

When do Kenny Loggins 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages and Kenny Loggins fan club members are currently underway. Yacht Rock Revue fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kenny Loggins All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 10
Kenny Loggins
Kenny Loggins at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Mar 12
Kenny Loggins
Kenny Loggins at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Mar 26
The Good Life Festival 2023
The Good Life Festival 2023 at Good Life Festival
Good Life Festival Queen Creek, AZ
Apr 28
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Apr 28
to
May 7
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans Fairgrounds
New Orleans Fairgrounds New Orleans, LA
May 11
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
May 13
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
May 15
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at The Peace Center - SC
The Peace Center - SC Greenville, SC
Jun 15
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 17
Virginia Arts Festival
Virginia Arts Festival at Virginia Arts Festival
Virginia Arts Festival Norfolk, VA
Aug 17
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at Family Arena
Family Arena Saint Charles, MO
Aug 19
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Aug 31
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at Bronze Buffalo Sporting Club at Teton Springs
Bronze Buffalo Sporting Club at Teton Springs Victor, ID
Sep 2
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater at Deer Valley Resort
Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater at Deer Valley Resort Park City, UT
Sep 8
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Oct 13
Kenny Loggins and Richard Marx
Kenny Loggins and Richard Marx at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Oct 14
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Oct 27
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Oct 29
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue
Kenny Loggins and Yacht Rock Revue at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA

We recommend following Kenny Loggins on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Kenny Loggins Zumic artist page.

image for artist Kenny Loggins
Kenny Loggins
