Kenny Wayne Shepherd Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Traveler' tour with Samantha Fish
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 19, 2019

Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band have added 2020 tour dates in conjunction with their 2019 album, The Traveler.

The newly announced shows are planned in March and April with up-and-coming blues-rocker Samantha Fish on select dates. In February, KWS will begin a North American tour with George Thorogood or Buddy Guy on select dates. Kenny will also be touring Germany in July and the UK in October.

When do Kenny Wayne Shepherd 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the newly added dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio.

The fan club presale password is KWS. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 10
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Apr 11
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY

Kenny Wayne Shepherd All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 8
to
Feb 9
Mahindra Blues Festival
Mahindra Blues Festival at Mehboob Studios
Mehboob Studios Mumbai, MH, India
Feb 28
George Thorogood and Kenny Wayne Shepherd
George Thorogood and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
Feb 29
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA
Mar 24
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Saenger Theatre Mobile
Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile, AL
Mar 25
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Saenger Theatre Mobile
Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile, AL
Mar 26
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Mar 27
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 28
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Mar 29
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Mar 31
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Carolina Theatre
Carolina Theatre Durham, NC
Apr 1
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
Apr 3
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Apr 4
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band at Harvester Performance Center
Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA
Apr 8
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Whitaker Center
Whitaker Center Harrisburg, PA
Apr 9
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Scottish Rite Auditorium
Scottish Rite Auditorium Collingswood, NJ
Apr 10
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Apr 11
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY
Jul 14
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Circus Krone Munich
Circus Krone Munich München, BY, Germany
Jul 15
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Kulturzentrum Tollhaus E.V.
Kulturzentrum Tollhaus E.V. Karlsruhe, BW, Germany
Jul 16
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Burgruine Honberg
Burgruine Honberg Tuttlingen, Germany
Jul 18
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Frankfurter Hof Mainz
Frankfurter Hof Mainz Mainz, RP, Germany
Jul 20
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Die Fabrik in Altona
Die Fabrik in Altona Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jul 21
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Jul 22
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Serenadenhof Nürnberg
Serenadenhof Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jul 23
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Warsteiner Music Hall
Warsteiner Music Hall Dortmund, Germany
Oct 18
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at De La Warr Pavilion
De La Warr Pavilion East Sussex, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at City Hall Salisbury
City Hall Salisbury Salisbury, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Queen's Hall
Queen's Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Sage Gateshead
Sage Gateshead Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Pyramid and Parr Hall
Pyramid and Parr Hall Warrington, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Kenny Wayne Shepherd on social media and signing up for his fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kenny Wayne Shepherd's Zumic artist page.

