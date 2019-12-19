Kenny Wayne Shepherd Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band have added 2020 tour dates in conjunction with their 2019 album, The Traveler.

The newly announced shows are planned in March and April with up-and-coming blues-rocker Samantha Fish on select dates. In February, KWS will begin a North American tour with George Thorogood or Buddy Guy on select dates. Kenny will also be touring Germany in July and the UK in October.

When do Kenny Wayne Shepherd 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the newly added dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio.

The fan club presale password is KWS. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Kenny Wayne Shepherd on social media and signing up for his fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kenny Wayne Shepherd's Zumic artist page.