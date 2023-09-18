Kenny Wayne Shepherd Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band have added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Dirt On My Diamonds (Vol. 1). The LP is scheduled for release on November 17.

The new concerts are set at venues across North America in February and March. The opening act on select dates will be Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, or Ally Venable. Kenny Wayne Shepherd returns to touring later this month with festival performances and October dates opening for Travis Tritt.

When do Kenny Wayne Shepherd 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales for Artist begin September 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is KWS. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kenny Wayne Shepherd on social media and sign up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for the new song "Sweet & Low." For more, check out Kenny Wayne Shepherd's Zumic artist page.