Kenny Wayne Shepherd Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Blues rock across the USA; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 18, 2023

Guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band have added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Dirt On My Diamonds (Vol. 1). The LP is scheduled for release on November 17.

The new concerts are set at venues across North America in February and March. The opening act on select dates will be Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, or Ally Venable. Kenny Wayne Shepherd returns to touring later this month with festival performances and October dates opening for Travis Tritt.

When do Kenny Wayne Shepherd 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales for Artist begin September 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is KWS. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Kenny Wayne Shepherd All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 21
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Sep 23
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Orpheum Theatre - Wichita
Orpheum Theatre - Wichita Wichita, KS
Sep 24
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Astro Theater (NE)
Astro Theater (NE) La Vista, NE
Sep 26
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Sep 28
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater
Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater Jefferson City, MO
Sep 29
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Lerner Performing Arts Center
Lerner Performing Arts Center Elkhart, IN
Sep 30
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana Elizabeth, IN
Oct 1
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Victory Theatre - IN
Victory Theatre - IN Evansville, IN
Oct 3
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Paramount Theater Of Charlottesville
Paramount Theater Of Charlottesville Charlottesville, VA
Oct 5
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Paramount Hudson Valley
Paramount Hudson Valley Peekskill, NY
Oct 6
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Capital One Hall
Capital One Hall Tysons, VA
Oct 7
Samantha Fish and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre
Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Oct 8
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Copeland Hall At Grand Opera House - DE
Copeland Hall At Grand Opera House - DE Wilmington, DE
Oct 10
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Sandler Center For The Performing Arts
Sandler Center For The Performing Arts Virginia Beach, VA
Oct 11
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Paramount Arts Center
Paramount Arts Center Ashland, KY
Oct 12
Travis Tritt and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Oct 13
Travis Tritt and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park
Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park Tallahassee,, FL
Oct 14
Travis Tritt and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Florence Center
Florence Center Florence, SC
Oct 19
to
Oct 22
Clearwater Jazz Holiday at Coachman Park
Coachman Park Clearwater, FL
Jan 28
to
Feb 4
Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise at Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 6
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Feb 7
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Eric Gales at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Feb 8
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Feb 9
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Sunrise Theatre
Sunrise Theatre Fort Pierce, FL
Feb 14
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at UT Tyler Cowan Center
UT Tyler Cowan Center Tyler, TX
Feb 16
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 17
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Feb 22
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Mark C. Smith Concert Hall Huntsville, AL
Feb 24
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 9
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Lawrenceburg Event Center
Lawrenceburg Event Center Lawrenceburg, IN
Mar 10
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA
Mar 12
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mar 13
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Ally Venable at Santander Performing Arts Center
Santander Performing Arts Center Reading, PA
Mar 15
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Mar 16
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Charles Town, WV
Mar 17
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Ally Venable at Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre
Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre Concord, NH
Mar 19
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Ally Venable at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Mar 20
Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Rutland, VT
Mar 21
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Ally Venable at Warner Theatre - PA
Warner Theatre - PA Erie, PA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kenny Wayne Shepherd on social media and sign up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for the new song "Sweet & Low." For more, check out Kenny Wayne Shepherd's Zumic artist page.

