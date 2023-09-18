Kenny Wayne Shepherd Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band have added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Dirt On My Diamonds (Vol. 1). The LP is scheduled for release on November 17.
The new concerts are set at venues across North America in February and March. The opening act on select dates will be Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, or Ally Venable. Kenny Wayne Shepherd returns to touring later this month with festival performances and October dates opening for Travis Tritt.
When do Kenny Wayne Shepherd 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales for Artist begin September 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is KWS. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Oct 5
Paramount Hudson Valley
Peekskill, NY
Mar 15
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Kenny Wayne Shepherd All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 21
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Sep 23
Orpheum Theatre - Wichita
Wichita, KS
Sep 24
Astro Theater (NE)
La Vista, NE
Sep 26
Hoyt Sherman Place
Des Moines, IA
Sep 28
Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater
Jefferson City, MO
Sep 29
Lerner Performing Arts Center
Elkhart, IN
Sep 30
Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
Elizabeth, IN
Oct 1
Victory Theatre - IN
Evansville, IN
Oct 3
Paramount Theater Of Charlottesville
Charlottesville, VA
Oct 5
Paramount Hudson Valley
Peekskill, NY
Oct 6
Capital One Hall
Tysons, VA
Oct 7
Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre
Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Oct 8
Copeland Hall At Grand Opera House - DE
Wilmington, DE
Oct 10
Sandler Center For The Performing Arts
Virginia Beach, VA
Oct 11
Paramount Arts Center
Ashland, KY
Oct 12
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Chattanooga, TN
Oct 13
Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park
Tallahassee,, FL
Oct 14
Florence Center
Florence, SC
Oct 19
to
Oct 22
Coachman Park
Clearwater, FL
Feb 6
Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Orlando, FL
Feb 7
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Fort Myers, FL
Feb 8
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Sarasota, FL
Feb 9
Sunrise Theatre
Fort Pierce, FL
Feb 14
UT Tyler Cowan Center
Tyler, TX
Feb 16
Majestic Theatre Dallas
Dallas, TX
Feb 17
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Feb 22
Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Huntsville, AL
Feb 24
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Mar 9
Lawrenceburg Event Center
Lawrenceburg, IN
Mar 10
Palace Theatre
Greensburg, PA
Mar 12
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mar 13
Santander Performing Arts Center
Reading, PA
Mar 15
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Mar 16
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
Charles Town, WV
Mar 17
Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre
Concord, NH
Mar 19
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Mar 20
Paramount Theatre
Rutland, VT
Mar 21
Warner Theatre - PA
Erie, PA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Kenny Wayne Shepherd on social media and sign up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Watch the music video for the new song "Sweet & Low." For more, check out Kenny Wayne Shepherd's Zumic artist page.