Kenny Wayne Shepherd Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kenny Wayne Shepherd has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule celebrating 25 years of his album, Trouble Is...
The newly planned concerts are set at American venues from January into March. The opening act on select dates will be Samantha Fish. For these new events, Kenny and his band will perform the album in full. Released in 1997, the LP contains standout songs such as "Blue on Black," "True Lies," and "Somehow, Somewhere, Someway."
Later this month, KWS will bring his traveling Backroad Blues Festival tour to American cities with Buddy Guy and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. Shepherd will also be sharing the bill with Joe Bonamassa and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Jones Beach in New York later this month.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 19
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Kenny Wayne Shepherd All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 13
Bold Point Park
East Providence, RI
Aug 14
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 16
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Aug 18
Springfield Symphony Hall
Springfield, MA
Aug 19
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 20
Elmwood Park Amphitheater
Roanoke, VA
Aug 21
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Portsmouth, VA
Aug 22
Ocean City Music Pier
Ocean City, NJ
Sep 10
Buffalo Run Casino
Miami, OK
Sep 16
Alys Stephens Center - Jemison Concert Hall
Birmingham, AL
Sep 17
IP Casino Resort And Spa
Biloxi, MS
Sep 25
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Sep 28
Saban Theatre
Beverly Hills, CA
Sep 29
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Sep 30
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Oct 1
to
Oct 2
Rancho San Rafael Regional Park
Reno, NV
Oct 4
The Avalon Theatre
Grand Junction, CO
Oct 5
Pikes Peak Center
Colorado Springs, CO
Oct 30
Hirsch
Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Oct 31
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Nov 2
Fabrik Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 3
Turbinenhalle
Oberhausen, Germany
Nov 5
KUZ Kulturzentrum Mainz
Mainz, RP, Germany
Nov 6
Tollhaus
Karlsruhe, Germany
Nov 7
Stadthalle Tuttlingen
Tuttlingen, BW, Germany
Nov 8
Circus-Krone-Bau
München, BY, Germany
Jan 25
Lexington Opera House
Lexington, KY
Jan 26
Tennessee Theatre
Knoxville, TN
Jan 27
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Jan 28
Blumenthal Arts Center
Charlotte, NC
Jan 30
Carolina Theatre
Durham, NC
Jan 31
Kenan Auditorium, UNCW
Wilmington, NC
Feb 2
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 3
Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Orlando, FL
Feb 4
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta, GA
Feb 5
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
Feb 8
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Feb 9
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Melbourne, FL
Feb 10
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Feb 16
River Spirit Casino Event Center
Tulsa, OK
Feb 17
Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget
Lake Charles, LA
Feb 18
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Mar 14
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 15
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI
Mar 16
Taft Theatre
Cincinnati, OH
Mar 17
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Gary, IN
When do Kenny Wayne Shepherd 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is KWS. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Kenny Wayne Shepherd on social media and signing up for his fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Kenny Wayne Shepherd's Zumic artist page.