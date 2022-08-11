View all results for 'alt'
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining concerts, traveling Backroads Blues Festival, dates with Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, Samantha Fish
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 11, 2022

Kenny Wayne Shepherd has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule celebrating 25 years of his album, Trouble Is...

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues from January into March. The opening act on select dates will be Samantha Fish. For these new events, Kenny and his band will perform the album in full. Released in 1997, the LP contains standout songs such as "Blue on Black," "True Lies," and "Somehow, Somewhere, Someway."

Later this month, KWS will bring his traveling Backroad Blues Festival tour to American cities with Buddy Guy and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. Shepherd will also be sharing the bill with Joe Bonamassa and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Jones Beach in New York later this month.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

When do Kenny Wayne Shepherd 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is KWS. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Kenny Wayne Shepherd on social media and signing up for his fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kenny Wayne Shepherd's Zumic artist page.

artists
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
genres
Blues Blues Rock Hard Rock Rock Roots Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Aug
19
Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
seating chart