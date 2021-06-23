Kesha Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After announcing a string of 2021 tour dates earlier this month, pop star Kesha has added additional concerts. The opening act is another fantastic dance-pop artist, Betty Who.

The tour has doubled in size, with 16 shows now planned in August and September at medium and large-size venues across North America. Kesha is also slated to appear at the Wonderbus music festival in Ohio and will host the Weird + Wonderful Rainbow Ride cruise departing from Miami in 2022.

When do Kesha 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is KESHALIVE. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Kesha on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

