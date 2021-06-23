View all results for 'alt'
Kesha Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dance party with opener Betty Who
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 23, 2021

After announcing a string of 2021 tour dates earlier this month, pop star Kesha has added additional concerts. The opening act is another fantastic dance-pop artist, Betty Who.

The tour has doubled in size, with 16 shows now planned in August and September at medium and large-size venues across North America. Kesha is also slated to appear at the Wonderbus music festival in Ohio and will host the Weird + Wonderful Rainbow Ride cruise departing from Miami in 2022.

When do Kesha 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is KESHALIVE. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kesha Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Kesha All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 13
Kesha
Kesha at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
Aug 15
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 17
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 18
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Aug 20
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Aug 21
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Aug 23
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Aug 25
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Aug 26
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival at The Lawn at CAS
The Lawn at CAS Columbus, OH
Aug 29
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Aug 31
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep 2
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 4
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Sep 5
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Sep 8
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 9
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 11
Kesha
Kesha at BMO Harris Pavilion
BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Sep 12
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Apr 1
to
Apr 5
Kesha's Weird + Wonderful Rainbow Ride
Kesha's Weird + Wonderful Rainbow Ride at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Florida, United States

We recommend following Kesha on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kesha's Zumic artist page.

artists
Kesha
genres
Dance-Electronic Dance-Pop Pop
image for artist Kesha
Kesha
Aug
31
Kesha and Betty Who
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep
2
Kesha and Betty Who
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
