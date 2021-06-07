Kesha Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop star Kesha has revealed 2021 tour dates with Australian artist Betty Who.

Eleven newly announced shows are planned in August, with the two making stops at mid-size venues across North America. Kesha is also slated to appear at the Wonderbus music festival in Ohio. At this time, these are the only dates she has on her schedule for 2021.

When do Kesha 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for Kesha fan club members is currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HIGHROAD. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Kesha on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

