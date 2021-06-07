View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Kesha Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with opener Betty Who
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 7, 2021

Pop star Kesha has revealed 2021 tour dates with Australian artist Betty Who.

Eleven newly announced shows are planned in August, with the two making stops at mid-size venues across North America. Kesha is also slated to appear at the Wonderbus music festival in Ohio. At this time, these are the only dates she has on her schedule for 2021.

When do Kesha 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for Kesha fan club members is currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HIGHROAD. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kesha All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 13
Kesha
Kesha at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
Aug 15
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 17
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 18
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Aug 20
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Aug 21
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Aug 23
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Aug 25
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Aug 26
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival at The Lawn at CAS
The Lawn at CAS Columbus, OH
Aug 29
Kesha and Betty Who
Kesha and Betty Who at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY

We recommend following Kesha on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kesha's Zumic artist page..

2
329
artists
Kesha
genres
Dance-Electronic Dance-Pop Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Kesha
Kesha
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Kesha Shares 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 7, 2020
Kesha Shares 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Dance-Electronic Dance-Pop Pop Kesha
1
2531
image for article Kesha and Macklemore Teaming Up for 2018 Co-Headlining Tour Dates in North America
December 11, 2017
Kesha and Macklemore Teaming Up for 2018 Co-Headlining Tour Dates...
Tickets Hip Hop Pop Kesha Macklemore United States
2
1383
image for article "Hymn" - Kesha [YouTube Audio Single]
August 3, 2017
"Hymn" - Kesha [YouTube Audio Single]
Music Pop Kesha Audio Single Los Angeles, California Nashville, TN
1
767
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart