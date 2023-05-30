View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Kesha Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Tour de force 'Gag Order' album out, touring with Jake Wesley Rogers
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 30, 2023

You can say what you want about Kesha, but you can't say that she lost her sense of humor.

The one-of-a-kind artist has been through a lot since "Tik Tok" shot up the charts in 2009, and her new album, Gag Order, is a tour-de-force that nods to more than just the legal drama she has been through. The album was released earlier this month, and this week she unveiled new tour dates under the same title.

Twenty new concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in October and November. The opening act for the new dates will be Jake Wesley Rogers.

When do Kesha 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin May 31. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in

Kesha Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 3
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Kesha All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 15
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Oct 16
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Oct 18
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 20
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 21
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 23
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 26
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Oct 28
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at Premier Theater At Foxwoods
Premier Theater At Foxwoods Ledyard, CT
Oct 29
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 31
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 1
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 3
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 6
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 7
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 9
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Nov 11
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 12
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Nov 14
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 17
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 18
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kesha on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Kesha's Zumic artist page.

1
362
artists
Kesha
genres
Electropop Pop Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter Synth Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Kesha
Kesha
Nov
3
Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Kesha Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 23, 2021
Kesha Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets
2
1298
image for article Kesha Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 7, 2021
Kesha Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets
2
1342
image for article Kesha Shares 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 7, 2020
Kesha Shares 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets
1
3232
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart