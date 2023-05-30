Kesha Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

You can say what you want about Kesha, but you can't say that she lost her sense of humor.

The one-of-a-kind artist has been through a lot since "Tik Tok" shot up the charts in 2009, and her new album, Gag Order, is a tour-de-force that nods to more than just the legal drama she has been through. The album was released earlier this month, and this week she unveiled new tour dates under the same title.

Twenty new concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in October and November. The opening act for the new dates will be Jake Wesley Rogers.

When do Kesha 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin May 31. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in

Kesha All Tour Dates and Tickets

