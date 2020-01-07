Kesha Shares 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kesha has set 2020 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, High Road.

The newly announced shows are planned from April into June, with opening act Big Freedia on select dates. The two will make stops at mid-size venues across North America. Kesha shared her excitement about the new concerts in a statement to Rolling Stone:

While shaking my ass at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm…shake my ass. As often as possible.’ So…this is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!! If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it! And, on the HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not one, but two grand supreme expert body movers — BIG FREEDIA and YOURS TRULY — ME!!!!! Come see us on tour this Spring!!!!!!

When do Kesha 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 10. Presales for Kesha fan club and VIP packages begin on January 8. Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kesha All Tour Dates and Tickets

High Road is scheduled for release on January 10. For more, check out Kesha's Zumic artist page.