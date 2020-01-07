View all results for 'alt'
Kesha Shares 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'High Road' tour with Big Freedia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 7, 2020

Kesha has set 2020 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, High Road.

The newly announced shows are planned from April into June, with opening act Big Freedia on select dates. The two will make stops at mid-size venues across North America. Kesha shared her excitement about the new concerts in a statement to Rolling Stone:

While shaking my ass at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm…shake my ass. As often as possible.’ So…this is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!! If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it! And, on the HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not one, but two grand supreme expert body movers — BIG FREEDIA and YOURS TRULY — ME!!!!! Come see us on tour this Spring!!!!!!
When do Kesha 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 10. Presales for Kesha fan club and VIP packages begin on January 8. Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kesha Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 28
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at The Rooftop at Pier 17
The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY

Kesha All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 29
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party with Dua Lipa, Kesha, and more
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party with Dua Lipa, Kesha, and more at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Apr 23
Kesha
Kesha at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Apr 25
Kesha
Kesha at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Apr 26
Kesha
Kesha at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Apr 29
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 1
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
May 2
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU San Diego, CA
May 5
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 6
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
May 8
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
May 9
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
May 11
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 13
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Harrah's Hotel Casino
Harrah's Hotel Casino Council Bluffs, IA
May 14
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Starlight Theatre - Kansas City
Starlight Theatre - Kansas City Kansas City, MO
May 16
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
May 17
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
May 19
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at PNC Pavilion At The Riverbend Music Center
PNC Pavilion At The Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 20
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
May 22
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 23
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
May 27
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 28
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at The Rooftop at Pier 17
The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY
May 30
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at The Grand Theater At Foxwoods
The Grand Theater At Foxwoods Mashantucket, CT
May 31
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston
Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston Boston, MA
Jun 2
Kesha and Big Freedia
Kesha and Big Freedia at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 5
Kesha
Kesha at The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor
The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor Windsor, ON, Canada
Jul 4
BST Hyde Park: Little Mix, Rita Ora, Kesha, and Zara Larsson
BST Hyde Park: Little Mix, Rita Ora, Kesha, and Zara Larsson at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
to
Oct 20
Kesha's Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride
Kesha's Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Miami, FL

We recommend following Kesha on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

High Road is scheduled for release on January 10. For more, check out Kesha's Zumic artist page.

