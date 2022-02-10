View all results for 'alt'
keshi Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Hell/Heaven' tour with rei brown
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 10, 2022

R&B artist keshi has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule, billed as the Hell/Heaven Tour. In total, keshi has 39 performances scheduled at this time.

The newly announced shows are set in May and June with opening act rei brown on all the shows and georgee on select dates. In April, keshi has a European tour through the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Germany.

keshi All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 9
keshi
keshi at The Courtyard Theatre
The Courtyard Theatre London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 10
keshi
keshi at G2 at the Garage
G2 at the Garage Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 12
keshi
keshi at The Workmans Club
The Workmans Club Dublin, Ireland
Apr 16
keshi
keshi at Nouveau Casino
Nouveau Casino Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 18
keshi
keshi at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 19
keshi
keshi at Bitterzoet
Bitterzoet Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 20
keshi
keshi at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
Apr 22
keshi
keshi at Zoom Frankfurt
Zoom Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
May 11
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
May 13
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
May 14
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 17
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
May 18
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
May 19
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
May 22
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
May 23
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
May 24
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 26
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
May 27
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
May 28
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 29
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at L'Astral
L'Astral Montréal, QC, Canada
May 31
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Jun 1
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jun 2
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Jun 4
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Jun 7
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 8
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Jun 9
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jun 11
keshi, rei brown, and georgee
keshi, rei brown, and georgee at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Jun 12
keshi, rei brown, and georgee
keshi, rei brown, and georgee at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Jun 14
keshi, rei brown, and georgee
keshi, rei brown, and georgee at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 15
keshi, rei brown, and georgee
keshi, rei brown, and georgee at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 17
keshi, rei brown, and georgee
keshi, rei brown, and georgee at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jun 18
keshi, rei brown, and georgee
keshi, rei brown, and georgee at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jun 19
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jun 22
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Jun 23
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Jun 24
keshi and rei brown
keshi and rei brown at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
When do keshi 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following keshi on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out keshi's Zumic artist page.

