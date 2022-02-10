keshi Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B artist keshi has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule, billed as the Hell/Heaven Tour. In total, keshi has 39 performances scheduled at this time.

The newly announced shows are set in May and June with opening act rei brown on all the shows and georgee on select dates. In April, keshi has a European tour through the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Germany.

keshi All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do keshi 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following keshi on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

