Kevin Gates Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Only The Generals' tour across the USA
by Francesco Marano

Published June 26, 2023

Hip-hop artist Kevin Gates has announced 2023 tour dates.

The opening acts for all the new dates will be BigXThaPlug and DJ Chose. Billed as Only The Generals, the shows are set at large-scale venues across the USA from October into December.

When do Kevin Gates 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers begin June 27. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kevin Gates All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 26
Power 98 Powerhouse: Kevin Gates at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Oct 6
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Oct 7
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Oct 10
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Oct 11
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Oct 12
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 13
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Oct 14
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Oct 16
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 17
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 18
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Oct 19
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Oct 20
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Cotillion Ballroom
Cotillion Ballroom Wichita, KS
Oct 21
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Oct 24
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Oct 26
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
Oct 27
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at RiverStage
RiverStage San Angelo, TX
Oct 28
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
Oct 31
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Nov 1
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 2
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 4
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at UNO Lakefront Arena
UNO Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Nov 30
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Dec 1
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Dec 2
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Mobile Civic Center Theater
Mobile Civic Center Theater Mobile, AL
Dec 7
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at JJs Live
JJs Live Fayetteville, AR
Dec 8
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Dec 9
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Dec 14
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Dec 15
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at James Brown Arena
James Brown Arena Augusta, GA
Dec 16
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kevin Gates on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Kevin Gates Zumic artist page.

artists
Kevin Gates
