Kevin Gates Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hip-hop artist Kevin Gates has announced 2023 tour dates.

The opening acts for all the new dates will be BigXThaPlug and DJ Chose. Billed as Only The Generals, the shows are set at large-scale venues across the USA from October into December.

When do Kevin Gates 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers begin June 27. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kevin Gates All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kevin Gates on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Kevin Gates Zumic artist page.