Kevin Gates Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hip-hop artist Kevin Gates has announced 2023 tour dates.
The opening acts for all the new dates will be BigXThaPlug and DJ Chose. Billed as Only The Generals, the shows are set at large-scale venues across the USA from October into December.
When do Kevin Gates 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers begin June 27. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Kevin Gates All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 26
Desert Diamond Arena
Glendale, AZ
Oct 6
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Portsmouth, VA
Oct 7
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Oct 10
The Factory STL
Chesterfield, MO
Oct 11
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 12
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Oct 13
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Oct 16
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 18
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Oct 19
The Astro
La Vista, Nebraska
Oct 20
Cotillion Ballroom
Wichita, KS
Oct 21
Broadmoor World Arena
Colorado Springs, CO
Oct 26
Boeing Center at Tech Port
San Antonio, TX
Oct 27
RiverStage
San Angelo, TX
Oct 28
Concrete Street Amphitheater
Corpus Christi, TX
Oct 31
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Nov 1
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Nov 2
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 4
UNO Lakefront Arena
New Orleans, LA
Nov 30
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville, TN
Dec 1
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Birmingham, AL
Dec 2
Mobile Civic Center Theater
Mobile, AL
Dec 7
JJs Live
Fayetteville, AR
Dec 8
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Dec 9
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
Dec 14
Yuengling Center
Tampa, FL
Dec 15
James Brown Arena
Augusta, GA
Dec 16
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
For the most up-to-date information, follow Kevin Gates on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
