Key Glock Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rising hip hop artist Key Glock has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Glockoma.

Thirty-one new shows are planned at North American venues in March and April. The opening act will be Memphis native Big Scarr. The two will perform multiple nights in North Carolina, Ohio, California, and Texas. This will be Key's most extensive tour to date.

When do Key Glock 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, SiriusXM, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Key Glock All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Key Glock on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Key Glock's most recent release is PRE5L. For more, check out Key Glock's Zumic artist page.