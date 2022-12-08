Key Glock Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rising hip hop artist Key Glock has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Glockoma.
Thirty-one new shows are planned at North American venues in March and April. The opening act will be Memphis native Big Scarr. The two will perform multiple nights in North Carolina, Ohio, California, and Texas. This will be Key's most extensive tour to date.
When do Key Glock 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as December 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, SiriusXM, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mar 5
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Mar 9
House of Blues Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Mar 10
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Mar 12
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
Greensboro, NC
Mar 15
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 16
Echostage
Washington, D.C.
Mar 19
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Mar 22
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Mar 23
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Mar 24
Mercury Ballroom
Louisville, KY
Mar 25
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Mar 26
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Mar 30
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Mar 31
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 2
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Apr 4
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 8
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Apr 11
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Apr 15
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Apr 16
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Apr 21
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Apr 22
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Apr 23
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Apr 26
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Apr 27
Avondale Brewing Company
Birmingham, AL
Apr 28
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
We recommend following Key Glock on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
Key Glock's most recent release is PRE5L. For more, check out Key Glock's Zumic artist page.