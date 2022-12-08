View all results for 'alt'
Key Glock Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Glockoma' tour with Big Scarr
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 8, 2022

Rising hip hop artist Key Glock has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Glockoma.

Thirty-one new shows are planned at North American venues in March and April. The opening act will be Memphis native Big Scarr. The two will perform multiple nights in North Carolina, Ohio, California, and Texas. This will be Key's most extensive tour to date.

When do Key Glock 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, SiriusXM, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Key Glock Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Key Glock All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 5
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Mar 9
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Mar 10
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 11
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Mar 12
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall Greensboro, NC
Mar 15
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 16
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Mar 18
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at The Knockdown Center
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY
Mar 19
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Mar 22
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 23
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Mar 24
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Mar 25
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 26
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 29
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Mar 30
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Mar 31
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Apr 2
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Apr 4
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 6
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Apr 8
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Apr 11
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 14
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Apr 15
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Apr 16
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 21
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Apr 22
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Apr 23
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Apr 26
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 27
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Apr 28
Key Glock and Big Scarr
Key Glock and Big Scarr at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN

We recommend following Key Glock on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Key Glock's most recent release is PRE5L. For more, check out Key Glock's Zumic artist page.

