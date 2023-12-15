View all results for 'alt'
Keyshia Cole Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

'The Love Hard Tour' in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 15, 2023

This week, singer-songwriter Keyshia Cole added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Love Hard Tour, new concerts are planned at large-scale venues in North America from February into April. Joining Keyshia on select dates will be Trey Songz, Jaheim, and / or K. Michelle. Before the new dates, Cole has headlining shows early next year in Florida, New Jersey, and California.

When do Keyshia Cole 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Keyshia Cole Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Keyshia Cole All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 26
Birthday Bash - Monica, Tank, Keyshia Cole, and KeKe Wyatt at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Feb 9
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Feb 17
Keyshia Cole at Spotlight 29 Casino
Spotlight 29 Casino Coachella, CA
Feb 22
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Macon Centreplex Coliseum
Macon Centreplex Coliseum Macon, GA
Feb 23
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Feb 24
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Feb 25
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, and Jaheim at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Feb 29
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Wintrust Arena
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Mar 1
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Mar 2
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Mar 3
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Mar 7
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Mar 8
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Mar 10
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 14
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Mar 15
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, and Jaheim at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Mar 16
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Mar 17
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Liacouras Center
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Mar 22
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, and Jaheim at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Mar 23
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Mar 24
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Mar 28
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Mar 29
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Mar 30
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Peacock Theater
Peacock Theater Los Angeles, CA
Apr 12
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Apr 13
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Legacy Arena
Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL
Apr 14
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS

For the most up-to-date information, follow Keyshia Cole on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Keyshia Cole's Zumic artist page.

