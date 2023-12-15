Keyshia Cole Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

This week, singer-songwriter Keyshia Cole added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Love Hard Tour, new concerts are planned at large-scale venues in North America from February into April. Joining Keyshia on select dates will be Trey Songz, Jaheim, and / or K. Michelle. Before the new dates, Cole has headlining shows early next year in Florida, New Jersey, and California.

When do Keyshia Cole 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Keyshia Cole All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Keyshia Cole on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Keyshia Cole's Zumic artist page.