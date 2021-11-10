View all results for 'alt'
Khruangbin Extend 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bringing funky jams across the USA & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 10, 2021

This week, Texas trio Khruangbin added tour dates to their 2021-2022 schedule. The newly announced USA shows are planned in March with opening act Nubya Garcia. The band also added European shows scheduled for April.

These new dates are in addition to Khruangbin's December tour with Nick Hakim as the opening band and a number of festival appearances lined up. The band remained active during the pandemic by releasing three albums over the past couple of years: Mordechai, Mordechai Remixes, and Late Night Tales.

When do Khruangbin 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Khruangbin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 20
to
Nov 21
Corona Capital Festival
Corona Capital Festival at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Dec 1
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Dec 2
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Dec 3
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Dec 4
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Dec 6
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Dec 7
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Dec 9
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Dec 10
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Dec 11
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Dec 12
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Dec 14
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Dec 16
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 17
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Dec 18
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center
HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center San Antonio, TX
Dec 19
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center
HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center San Antonio, TX
Dec 31
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 2
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 3
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 4
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 5
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Mar 9
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Mar 10
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Mar 11
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Mar 12
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 14
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 15
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 17
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Mar 18
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Mar 19
to
Mar 20
Innings Festival - Florida
Innings Festival - Florida at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Mar 19
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 4
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Apr 5
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at X-tra Club And Hotel
X-tra Club And Hotel Zürich, Switzerland
Apr 6
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Apr 7
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Apr 9
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Apr 10
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at K.B Hallen
K.B Hallen Frederiksberg, Denmark
Apr 12
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 14
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 16
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA

We recommend following Khruangbin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Khruangbin's Zumic artist page.

