Khruangbin Extend 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Texas trio Khruangbin added tour dates to their 2021-2022 schedule. The newly announced USA shows are planned in March with opening act Nubya Garcia. The band also added European shows scheduled for April.

These new dates are in addition to Khruangbin's December tour with Nick Hakim as the opening band and a number of festival appearances lined up. The band remained active during the pandemic by releasing three albums over the past couple of years: Mordechai, Mordechai Remixes, and Late Night Tales.

When do Khruangbin 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Khruangbin All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Khruangbin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Khruangbin's Zumic artist page.