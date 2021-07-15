View all results for 'alt'
Khruangbin Extend 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bringing funky jams across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 15, 2021

Hailing from Texas, the trio Khruangbin is one of the most unique bands on the indie rock scene today with influences ranging from R&B and funk to psychedelic rock to Thai, Spanish, and Eastern music. The band's spacey jams and laid-back vocals make for an undeniably relaxed vibe. The band remained active during the pandemic in 2020 by releasing two albums: Mordechai and Late Night Tales: Khruangbin.

This week, Khruangbin added 2021 tour dates to their schedule. The newly announced USA shows are planned from November into December. The band will perform multiple nights in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Royal Oak, and San Antonio. They also have a number of festival appearances lined up for this year and will headline a two-night run at Radio City Music Hall in NYC next year.

Khruangbin Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 9
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Mar 10
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia
Khruangbin and Nubya Garcia at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Khruangbin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 31
Maha Music Festival
Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village
Aksarben Village Omaha, NE
Aug 6
to
Aug 8
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Sep 2
to
Sep 5
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at The Bonnaroo Farm
The Bonnaroo Farm Manchester, TN
Sep 15
Khruangbin and Kelly Doyle
Khruangbin and Kelly Doyle at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Sep 16
Khruangbin and Ruben Moreno
Khruangbin and Ruben Moreno at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Sep 17
Khruangbin and The Suffers
Khruangbin and The Suffers at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Sep 18
Khruangbin and Robert Ellis
Khruangbin and Robert Ellis at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Sep 20
Khruangbin, Nick Hakim, and Kadjha Bonet
Khruangbin, Nick Hakim, and Kadjha Bonet at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 21
Khruangbin, Nick Hakim, and Kadjha Bonet
Khruangbin, Nick Hakim, and Kadjha Bonet at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 22
Khruangbin and Pachyman
Khruangbin and Pachyman at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Sep 23
to
Sep 26
Firefly Music Festival
Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway Dover, DE
Sep 25
to
Sep 26
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm Franklin, TN
Oct 22
to
Oct 23
III Points Festival
III Points Festival at Mana Wynwood
Mana Wynwood Miami, FL
Oct 23
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Oct 28
to
Oct 31
Suwannee Hulaween
Suwannee Hulaween at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
Oct 29
to
Oct 31
Outside Lands Music Festival
Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
Nov 3
Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Toure
Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Toure at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 4
Khruangbin and Brijean
Khruangbin and Brijean at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 5
Khruangbin and Kikagaku Moyo
Khruangbin and Kikagaku Moyo at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 6
Khruangbin and Kikagaku Moyo
Khruangbin and Kikagaku Moyo at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Nov 7
Khruangbin and Kikagaku Moyo
Khruangbin and Kikagaku Moyo at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU San Diego, CA
Dec 1
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Dec 2
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Dec 3
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Dec 4
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Dec 6
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Dec 7
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Dec 9
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Dec 10
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Dec 11
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Dec 14
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Dec 16
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 17
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Dec 18
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center
HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center San Antonio, TX
Dec 19
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim
Khruangbin and Nick Hakim at HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center
HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center San Antonio, TX
Apr 14
Khruangbin
Khruangbin at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, United Kingdom
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
When do Khruangbin 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is YOUANDI. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Khruangbin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

