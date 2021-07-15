Khruangbin Extend 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hailing from Texas, the trio Khruangbin is one of the most unique bands on the indie rock scene today with influences ranging from R&B and funk to psychedelic rock to Thai, Spanish, and Eastern music. The band's spacey jams and laid-back vocals make for an undeniably relaxed vibe. The band remained active during the pandemic in 2020 by releasing two albums: Mordechai and Late Night Tales: Khruangbin.

This week, Khruangbin added 2021 tour dates to their schedule. The newly announced USA shows are planned from November into December. The band will perform multiple nights in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Royal Oak, and San Antonio. They also have a number of festival appearances lined up for this year and will headline a two-night run at Radio City Music Hall in NYC next year.

Khruangbin All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Khruangbin 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is YOUANDI. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

