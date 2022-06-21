View all results for 'alt'
Kid Cudi Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour with Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, 070 Shake, Strick
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 21, 2022

This week, Kid Cudi announced 2022 tour dates, billed as To The Moon.

The newly planned North American shows are set at large-scale venues in August and September. The opening acts on select dates will be a talented roster of Hip Hop / R&B acts featuring Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, 070 Shake, and / or Strick. A Japanese date in October and a European tour in November are set with opening acts to be announced later. This will be Cudi's most extensive tour since 2017.

When do Kid Cudi 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for American Express cardholders are currently underway. Fan club member, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kid Cudi All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 16
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 18
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter
Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter Portland, OR
Aug 19
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 21
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Aug 23
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Aug 24
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 25
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Aug 27
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 30
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Aug 31
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 1
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 4
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, 070 Shake, and Strick at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Sep 6
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Sep 8
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 9
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 10
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 12
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 14
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 16
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 17
Moon Man's Landing
Moon Man's Landing at Flats West Bank
Flats West Bank Cleveland, OH
Nov 12
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Nov 13
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Nov 15
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi at Palais 12
Palais 12 Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 20
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Nov 22
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy

We recommend following Kid Cudi on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

In 2020, Kid Cudi released an album titled Man On The Moon III: The Chosen. For more, check out Kid Cudi's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi
Sep
11
Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
