Kid Cudi Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Kid Cudi announced 2022 tour dates, billed as To The Moon.

The newly planned North American shows are set at large-scale venues in August and September. The opening acts on select dates will be a talented roster of Hip Hop / R&B acts featuring Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, 070 Shake, and / or Strick. A Japanese date in October and a European tour in November are set with opening acts to be announced later. This will be Cudi's most extensive tour since 2017.

When do Kid Cudi 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for American Express cardholders are currently underway. Fan club member, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Kid Cudi on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

In 2020, Kid Cudi released an album titled Man On The Moon III: The Chosen. For more, check out Kid Cudi's Zumic artist page.