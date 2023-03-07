Kid Rock Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kid Rock has announced 2023 concert dates, billed as No Snowflakes Summer Concert.

Four new June and July arena concerts are set in Austin, Fort Worth, Nashville, and Detroit. The opening acts on select dates will be Chris Janson, Marcus King, Travis Tritt, or Grand Funk Railroad. Rock also has headlining shows in Tennessee and California and a festival performance at Barefoot Country in New Jersey.

When do Kid Rock 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Kid Rock fan club members. Spotify, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Kid Rock fan club presale password is kidrock23. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kid Rock All Tour Dates and Tickets

