Kid Rock Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Arena shows in America
Published March 7, 2023

Kid Rock has announced 2023 concert dates, billed as No Snowflakes Summer Concert.

Four new June and July arena concerts are set in Austin, Fort Worth, Nashville, and Detroit. The opening acts on select dates will be Chris Janson, Marcus King, Travis Tritt, or Grand Funk Railroad. Rock also has headlining shows in Tennessee and California and a festival performance at Barefoot Country in New Jersey.

When do Kid Rock 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Kid Rock fan club members. Spotify, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Kid Rock fan club presale password is kidrock23. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kid Rock All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 18
Kid Rock
Kid Rock at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jun 2
Kid Rock
Kid Rock at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Barefoot Country Music Fest
Barefoot Country Music Fest at Wildwood Beach
Wildwood Beach Wildwood, NJ
Jun 23
Kid Rock and Chris Janson
Kid Rock and Chris Janson at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 24
Kid Rock and Marcus King
Kid Rock and Marcus King at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Jul 1
Kid Rock and Travis Tritt
Kid Rock and Travis Tritt at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 14
Kid Rock and Grand Funk Railroad
Kid Rock and Grand Funk Railroad at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI

We recommend following Kid Rock on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Kid Rock Zumic artist page.

