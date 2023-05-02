Killer Mike Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Killer Mike has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Michael. The LP is scheduled for release on June 16.

Billed as The High & Holy Tour, newly set shows are planned in July and August at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. On stage, Killer Mike will be joined by a choir going by the name The Midnight Revival.

When do Killer Mike 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin May 3. American Express cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Killer Mike All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Killer Mike on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to Killer Mike's new track "Don't Let The Devil" featuring El-P and thankugoodsir. For more, check out Killer Mike's Zumic artist page.