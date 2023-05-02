View all results for 'alt'
Killer Mike Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'High & Holy Tour' across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 2, 2023

Rapper Killer Mike has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Michael. The LP is scheduled for release on June 16.

Billed as The High & Holy Tour, newly set shows are planned in July and August at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. On stage, Killer Mike will be joined by a choir going by the name The Midnight Revival.

When do Killer Mike 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin May 3. American Express cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Killer Mike Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 20
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre New York, NY

Killer Mike All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 10
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Jul 11
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Jul 13
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Jul 14
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jul 15
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Jul 17
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Jul 18
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park
Union Park Chicago, IL
Jul 21
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Jul 24
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jul 27
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jul 28
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Jul 29
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Aug 1
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 3
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Aug 4
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 5
Killer Mike and The Midnight Revival at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Killer Mike on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to Killer Mike's new track "Don't Let The Devil" featuring El-P and thankugoodsir. For more, check out Killer Mike's Zumic artist page.

Send Feedback
