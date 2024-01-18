View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Kim Dracula Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'America’s Gradual Decline In Morale Tour' across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 18, 2024

This week, Australian metal artist Kim Dracula announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the America’s Gradual Decline In Morale Tour, new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America. Joining the bill as opening acts will be singer Jeris Johnson and heavy metal band Tallah. Kim Dracula also has spring festival performances at Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple.

When do Kim Dracula 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Blabbermouth, Revolver, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Blabbermouth presale password is DRACULA. The Revolver presale password is MORALE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kim Dracula Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 10
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Kim Dracula All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 9
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Mar 10
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Mar 12
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Mar 13
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Mar 14
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 16
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 17
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Mar 18
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Mar 20
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Mar 22
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 24
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Mar 25
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Mar 27
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 28
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mar 29
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Apr 27
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kim Dracula on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Kim Dracula's Zumic artist page.

1
115
artists
Kim Dracula
genres
Alt Metal Alt Rock Hardcore Punk Hard Rock Heavy metal Metal Punk Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Kim Dracula
Kim Dracula
Mar
10
Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, and Tallah
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart