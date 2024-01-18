Kim Dracula Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Australian metal artist Kim Dracula announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the America’s Gradual Decline In Morale Tour, new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America. Joining the bill as opening acts will be singer Jeris Johnson and heavy metal band Tallah. Kim Dracula also has spring festival performances at Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple.

When do Kim Dracula 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Blabbermouth, Revolver, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Blabbermouth presale password is DRACULA. The Revolver presale password is MORALE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kim Dracula All Tour Dates and Tickets

