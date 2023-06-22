View all results for 'alt'
Kim Petras Shares 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Feed The Beast' world tour; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2023

Kim Petras has announced 2023 and 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Feed The Beast. The LP is scheduled for release on June 23.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from September into November and in Europe from February into March. In the coming months, Kim has festival performances in North America and Brazil.

When do Kim Petras 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is KARL23. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kim Petras Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 9
Kim Petras at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY

Kim Petras All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 4
The Jonas Brothers, Conan Gray, Kim Petras, Charlieonnafriday, and Wild 94.9 WAZZMATAZZ at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Osheaga Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 2
to
Sep 10
The Town Festival at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Life is Beautiful at Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 27
Kim Petras at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Sep 30
Kim Petras at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Miami, FL
Oct 1
Kim Petras at Addition Financial Arena
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Oct 4
Kim Petras at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 7
Kim Petras at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 9
Kim Petras at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY
Oct 12
Kim Petras at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 13
Kim Petras at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Oct 16
Kim Petras at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 18
Kim Petras at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 19
Kim Petras at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 23
Kim Petras at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Oct 26
Kim Petras at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 27
Kim Petras at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter
Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter Portland, OR
Oct 29
Kim Petras at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Nov 1
Kim Petras at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Nov 8
Kim Petras at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Nov 11
Kim Petras at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 13
Kim Petras at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX
Nov 14
Kim Petras at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Corona Capital at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 21
Kim Petras at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 22
Kim Petras at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Feb 13
Kim Petras at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 15
Kim Petras at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 16
Kim Petras at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 19
Kim Petras at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Kim Petras at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Feb 25
Kim Petras at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 27
Kim Petras at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Feb 28
Kim Petras at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 1
Kim Petras at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Mar 2
Kim Petras at EXPO XXI
EXPO XXI Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Mar 4
Kim Petras at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Mar 5
Kim Petras at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kim Petras on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Kim Petras's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Kim Petras
Kim Petras
