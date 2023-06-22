Kim Petras Shares 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kim Petras has announced 2023 and 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Feed The Beast. The LP is scheduled for release on June 23.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from September into November and in Europe from February into March. In the coming months, Kim has festival performances in North America and Brazil.

When do Kim Petras 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is KARL23. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kim Petras All Tour Dates and Tickets

