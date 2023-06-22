Kim Petras Shares 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kim Petras has announced 2023 and 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Feed The Beast. The LP is scheduled for release on June 23.
The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from September into November and in Europe from February into March. In the coming months, Kim has festival performances in North America and Brazil.
When do Kim Petras 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is KARL23. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Kim Petras All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 4
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 2
to
Sep 10
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
São Paulo, São, Brazil
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 27
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
Sep 30
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Miami, FL
Oct 1
Addition Financial Arena
Orlando, FL
Oct 4
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Oct 7
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Oct 9
Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 13
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 16
Coca-Cola Coliseum
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 18
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Oct 23
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
Oct 26
PNE Forum
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 27
Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter
Portland, OR
Oct 29
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
Nov 1
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
Nov 8
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Nov 11
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Nov 13
South Side Ballroom
Dallas, TX
Nov 14
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 21
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 22
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Feb 13
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 15
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 16
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 19
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Feb 25
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 27
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Feb 28
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 1
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Mar 2
EXPO XXI
Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Mar 4
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, Germany
Mar 5
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
For the most up-to-date information, follow Kim Petras on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
