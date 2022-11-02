Kimbra Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New Zealand artist Kimbra has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, A Reckoning. The LP is scheduled for release on January 27.
The newly planned concerts will begin with a European leg in January with opening act Tommy Raps. The North American leg is scheduled in February and March at venues coast to coast with Tei Shi supporting. At this time, 35 shows are planned.
When do Kimbra 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist, VIP packages, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is areckoning. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Feb 16
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Jan 24
Tolhuistuin
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jan 25
Le Botanique
Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
Jan 26
La Boule Noire
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jan 27
Lafayette
London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 28
The Workmans Club
Dublin, Ireland
Feb 9
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
Feb 10
Terminal West
Atlanta, GA
Feb 11
Cat's Cradle
Carrboro, NC
Feb 12
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Feb 14
World Cafe Live
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 17
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Feb 18
Le Studio TD
Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 19
The Opera House
Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 21
Fine Line Music Cafe
Minneapolis, MN
Feb 24
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Feb 25
Delmar Hall
St. Louis, MO
Feb 26
recordBar
Kansas City, MO
Mar 1
House of Blues - New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Mar 2
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Mar 4
The Studio At The Factory In Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Mar 6
Crescent Ballroom
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 8
The Music Box
San Diego, CA
Mar 9
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 10
The UC Theatre
Berkeley, CA
Mar 11
Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown
Sacramento, CA
Mar 13
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
Mar 14
Hollywood Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 15
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Mar 17
Urban Lounge
Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 18
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
We recommend following Kimbra on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Check out the music video for her new song, "Save Me." For more, check out Kimbra's Zumic artist page.