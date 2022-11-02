View all results for 'alt'
Kimbra Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'A Reckoning' tour in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 2, 2022

New Zealand artist Kimbra has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, A Reckoning. The LP is scheduled for release on January 27.

The newly planned concerts will begin with a European leg in January with opening act Tommy Raps. The North American leg is scheduled in February and March at venues coast to coast with Tei Shi supporting. At this time, 35 shows are planned.

When do Kimbra 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist, VIP packages, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is areckoning. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kimbra All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 21
Kimbra and Tommy Raps
Kimbra and Tommy Raps at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Jan 22
Kimbra and Tommy Raps
Kimbra and Tommy Raps at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
Jan 24
Kimbra and Tommy Raps
Kimbra and Tommy Raps at Tolhuistuin
Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jan 25
Kimbra and Tommy Raps
Kimbra and Tommy Raps at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
Jan 26
Kimbra and Tommy Raps
Kimbra and Tommy Raps at La Boule Noire
La Boule Noire Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jan 27
Kimbra and Tommy Raps
Kimbra and Tommy Raps at Lafayette
Lafayette London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 28
Kimbra and Tommy Raps
Kimbra and Tommy Raps at The Workmans Club
The Workmans Club Dublin, Ireland
Feb 9
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Feb 10
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Feb 11
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Feb 12
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Feb 14
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Feb 16
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Feb 17
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Feb 18
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 19
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 21
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Feb 22
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Feb 24
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Feb 25
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Feb 26
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Mar 1
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Mar 2
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 3
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
Mar 4
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at The Studio At The Factory In Deep Ellum
The Studio At The Factory In Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Mar 6
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Mar 8
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Mar 9
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Mar 10
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Mar 11
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown
Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown Sacramento, CA
Mar 13
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 14
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 15
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 17
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 18
Kimbra and Tei Shi
Kimbra and Tei Shi at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

We recommend following Kimbra on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music video for her new song, "Save Me." For more, check out Kimbra's Zumic artist page.

