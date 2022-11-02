Kimbra Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New Zealand artist Kimbra has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, A Reckoning. The LP is scheduled for release on January 27.

The newly planned concerts will begin with a European leg in January with opening act Tommy Raps. The North American leg is scheduled in February and March at venues coast to coast with Tei Shi supporting. At this time, 35 shows are planned.

When do Kimbra 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist, VIP packages, and Spotify. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is areckoning. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kimbra All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Kimbra on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music video for her new song, "Save Me." For more, check out Kimbra's Zumic artist page.