King Crimson Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

King Crimson have revealed 2021 tour dates, billed as Music Is Our Friend.

The newly announced shows are planned in America from July into September. Joining the bill on select dates will be The Zappa Band featuring Ray White (lead vocals, guitar), Mike Keneally (guitar, keys, vocals), Scott Thunes (bassist), Robert Martin (keyboards, sax, vocals), Jamie Kime (guitar), and Zappa archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers (drums, vocals).

When do King Crimson 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for Live Nation and LN Mobile App begin June 9. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following King Crimson on social media and signing up for their free newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’'s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

King Crimson have not released any new songs since 2003, but celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019 by making their discography available on streaming services. They have also released five live albums and a couple of box sets since reuniting as a band in 2014. While under quarantine due to the pandemic, King Crimson frontman Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, have been entertaining their fans with humorous cover songs through her YouTube channel. For more, check out King Crimson's Zumic artist page.