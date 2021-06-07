View all results for 'alt'
King Crimson Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Prog-rockers detail tour with The Zappa Band
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 7, 2021

King Crimson have revealed 2021 tour dates, billed as Music Is Our Friend.

The newly announced shows are planned in America from July into September. Joining the bill on select dates will be The Zappa Band featuring Ray White (lead vocals, guitar), Mike Keneally (guitar, keys, vocals), Scott Thunes (bassist), Robert Martin (keyboards, sax, vocals), Jamie Kime (guitar), and Zappa archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers (drums, vocals).

When do King Crimson 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for Live Nation and LN Mobile App begin June 9. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

King Crimson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 4
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Sep 9
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

King Crimson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 9
to
Jul 19
Ottawa Bluesfest
Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats Park
Cancelled
LeBreton Flats Park Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 8
to
Jul 18
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats
Postponed
LeBreton Flats Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 22
King Crimson
King Crimson at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Jul 23
King Crimson
King Crimson at Old School Square
Old School Square Delray Beach, FL
Jul 24
King Crimson
King Crimson at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jul 26
King Crimson
King Crimson at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Jul 27
King Crimson
King Crimson at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jul 28
King Crimson
King Crimson at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jul 30
King Crimson
King Crimson at Will Rogers Memorial Center
Will Rogers Memorial Center Fort Worth, TX
Jul 31
King Crimson
King Crimson at HEB Center at Cedar Park
HEB Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park, TX
Aug 2
King Crimson
King Crimson at Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 3
King Crimson
King Crimson at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Aug 5
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Aug 6
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 7
King Crimson
King Crimson at The Showroom At Talking Stick Resort
The Showroom At Talking Stick Resort Scottsdale, AZ
Aug 23
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 24
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Pines Theater at Look Park
Pines Theater at Look Park Northampton, MA
Aug 26
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Aug 27
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Aug 28
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Meadow Brook Theatre
Meadow Brook Theatre Rochester, MI
Aug 29
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Aug 31
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Sep 1
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Sep 2
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Rescheduled
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Sep 4
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Sep 5
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Sep 7
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Sep 9
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 10
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at Leader Bank Pavilion
Rescheduled
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Sep 11
King Crimson and The Zappa Band
King Crimson and The Zappa Band at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC

We recommend following King Crimson on social media and signing up for their free newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’'s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

King Crimson have not released any new songs since 2003, but celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019 by making their discography available on streaming services. They have also released five live albums and a couple of box sets since reuniting as a band in 2014. While under quarantine due to the pandemic, King Crimson frontman Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, have been entertaining their fans with humorous cover songs through her YouTube channel. For more, check out King Crimson's Zumic artist page.

