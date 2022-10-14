View all results for 'alt'
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

40 concerts in North America, Oceania, Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 14, 2022

This week, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard added EU / UK concerts to their 2023 tour schedule.

Currently, the psych rockers are on a North American tour which lasts into early November. Starting in December, they will perform in their home country of Australia and New Zealand. The newly added concerts are planned across western Europe in March.

Oct 21
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Oct 16
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and Leah Senior at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 18
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at History - Toronto
Rescheduled
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 19
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Theatre L'Olympia De Montreal
Theatre L'Olympia De Montreal Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 21
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Oct 22
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Franklin Music Hall
Rescheduled
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 23
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at The Anthem
Rescheduled
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 24
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Oct 26
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 27
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Oct 28
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Leah Senior, and Hooveriii
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Leah Senior, and Hooveriii at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Oct 29
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Tropical Fuck Storm, and The Murlocs
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Tropical Fuck Storm, and The Murlocs at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Oct 31
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 2
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Murlocs, and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Murlocs, and Leah Senior at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Dec 10
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Palace Foreshore
Palace Foreshore St Kilda, VIC, Australia
Dec 29
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Fat Freddy's Drop, and Shapeshifter
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Fat Freddy's Drop, and Shapeshifter at Wharepai Domain
Wharepai Domain Tauranga, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand
Dec 29
to
Dec 31
Rhythm & Alps
Rhythm & Alps at Cardrona Valley
Cardrona Valley Wanaka, Otago, New Zealand
Jan 4
Summer Haze
Summer Haze at Matakana Country Park
Matakana Country Park Matakana, Auckland, New Zealand
Jan 6
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at TSB Bowl of Brooklands
TSB Bowl of Brooklands New Plymouth, Taranaki, New Zealand
Mar 2
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Mar 3
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Gashouder
Gashouder Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 4
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Mar 6
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Plan B
Plan B Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Mar 7
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Münchenbryggeriet
Münchenbryggeriet Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 8
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Mar 9
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Den Grå Hal
Den Grå Hal København, Denmark
Mar 11
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Mar 12
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Lucerna - Velky sal
Lucerna - Velky sal Prague, Czechia
Mar 13
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Mar 15
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 16
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
Mar 17
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Mar 18
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Schlachthof Wiesbaden Wiesbaden, HE, Alemania
Mar 20
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 22
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 23
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 30
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Big Top At Luna Park
The Big Top At Luna Park Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 6
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm AU, Australia
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

2022 has been an especially busy time for the band as they have released four albums so far: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, and Laminated Denim. On October 28, they plan to release another LP titled Changes. For concert tickets and more, check out the King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Zumic artist page.

