King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard added EU / UK concerts to their 2023 tour schedule.

Currently, the psych rockers are on a North American tour which lasts into early November. Starting in December, they will perform in their home country of Australia and New Zealand. The newly added concerts are planned across western Europe in March.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

2022 has been an especially busy time for the band as they have released four albums so far: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, and Laminated Denim. On October 28, they plan to release another LP titled Changes. For concert tickets and more, check out the King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Zumic artist page.