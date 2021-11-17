View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Extend 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

50+ concerts across three continents
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 17, 2021

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have added concerts to their 2022 tour schedule.

The prolific psychedelic rockers will close out 2021 with a tour through their home country of Australia. In April, King Gizzard will hit the road in America and travel through Europe before returning back to North America in October. The band will also appear at music festivals in the coming year. The newly announced shows are set in August and October.

Despite the pandemic, 2020 and 2021 have been active years for King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. While the band has limited their touring to mainly around Australia, they released four studio albums — Chunky Shrapnel, K.G., L.W., and Butterfly 3000 — plus an excellent live album, Live In San Francisco.

When do King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 21
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 19
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Open Season
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Open Season at The Princess Theatre
The Princess Theatre Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Dec 20
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Open Season
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Open Season at The Princess Theatre
The Princess Theatre Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Dec 21
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Open Season
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Open Season at The Princess Theatre
The Princess Theatre Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Dec 22
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Open Season
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Open Season at The Princess Theatre
The Princess Theatre Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Mar 25
to
Mar 27
Lollapalooza Brasil
Lollapalooza Brasil at São Paulo, BS
São Paulo, BS Brazil, Central &amp; South America
Apr 17
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Amyl and The Sniffers, SPELLING, and DJ Crenshaw
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Amyl and The Sniffers, SPELLING, and DJ Crenshaw at Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 24
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, SPELLING, and DJ Crenshaw
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, SPELLING, and DJ Crenshaw at Madonna Inn Meadows
Madonna Inn Meadows San Luis Obispo, CA
Apr 26
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, SPELLING, and DJ Crenshaw
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, SPELLING, and DJ Crenshaw at Gundlach Bundschu Winery
Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA
Apr 27
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, SPELLING, and DJ Crenshaw
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, SPELLING, and DJ Crenshaw at The Phoenix Theater
The Phoenix Theater Petaluma, CA
Apr 29
to
May 1
Shaky Knees Festival
Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 20
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
May 21
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
May 22
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
May 24
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Water Street Music Hall
Water Street Music Hall Rochester, NY
May 25
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
May 26
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
May 31
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Gagarin 205
Gagarin 205 Athina, Greece
Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Music Festival
Primavera Sound Music Festival at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Maifeld Derby
Maifeld Derby at Maimarkt-Gelande
Maimarkt-Gelande Mannheim, Germany
Jun 14
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Jun 18
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Space Park
Space Park Miami, FL
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
All Together Now
All Together Now at Curraghmore House & Gardens
Curraghmore House & Gardens Portlaw, WD, Ireland
Aug 2
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at St. Michael's Fortress
St. Michael's Fortress Šibenik, Croatia
Aug 3
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at St. Michael's Fortress
St. Michael's Fortress Šibenik, Croatia
Aug 5
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Archa Theatre
Archa Theatre Prague, Czechia
Aug 7
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Arena Open Air
Arena Open Air Wien, Austria
Aug 9
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Parkbühne Clara Zetkin Park
Parkbühne Clara Zetkin Park Leipzig, Germany
Aug 10
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Tonhalle
Tonhalle München, BY, Germany
Aug 12
PALP festival: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
PALP festival: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Martigny, Switzerland
Martigny, Switzerland Martigny, Switzerland
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
Flow Festival
Flow Festival at Suvilahti Parraukatu
Suvilahti Parraukatu Helsinki, Finland
Aug 16
to
Aug 20
Paredes de Coura Festival
Paredes de Coura Festival at Paredes de Coura, PT
Paredes de Coura, PT Portugal, Europe
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Check In Party
Check In Party at Aérodrome de Guéret
Aérodrome de Guéret Saint-Laurent, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Aug 23
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, Germany
Aug 24
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Markthalle (MarX)
Markthalle (MarX) Hamburg, Germany
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
CanelaParty
CanelaParty at Plaza de Toros de Torremolinos
Plaza de Toros de Torremolinos Torremolinos, Spain
Oct 2
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Oct 4
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 5
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 6
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 10
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 11
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 14
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Oct 15
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Oct 16
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 18
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Toronto, ON
Toronto, ON Ontario, Canada
Oct 19
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Theatre L'Olympia De Montreal
Theatre L'Olympia De Montreal Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 21
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Oct 22
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 23
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 24
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Oct 26
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 27
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Oct 31
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK

We recommend following King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Zumic artist page.

2
272
artists
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
genres
Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Oct
20
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Leah Senior
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 11, 2019
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket P...
Tickets Psychedelic Rock Rock King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
3
1667
image for article "Self-Immolate" - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard [YouTube Music Video]
May 29, 2019
"Self-Immolate"
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (YouTube)
Music Metal Psychedelic Rock Rock King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Official Music Video
2
745
image for article "Planet B" - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard [YouTube Music Video]
April 10, 2019
"Planet B"
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (YouTube)
Music Indie Metal Psychedelic Rock Rock King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Official Music Video
3
803
Back to top
seating chart