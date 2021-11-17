King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Extend 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have added concerts to their 2022 tour schedule.

The prolific psychedelic rockers will close out 2021 with a tour through their home country of Australia. In April, King Gizzard will hit the road in America and travel through Europe before returning back to North America in October. The band will also appear at music festivals in the coming year. The newly announced shows are set in August and October.

Despite the pandemic, 2020 and 2021 have been active years for King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. While the band has limited their touring to mainly around Australia, they released four studio albums — Chunky Shrapnel, K.G., L.W., and Butterfly 3000 — plus an excellent live album, Live In San Francisco.

When do King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

