King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard added USA concerts to their 2023 tour schedule.

Billed as a Residency Tour, multiple nights are set in Tennessee, Colorado, Illinois, and Washington, as well as a one-night show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Rounding out 2022, the psychedelic rockers will perform in their home country of Australia in addition to New Zealand. In March, the band will tour through Europe before the American tour in June.

When do King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Artist are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is flamethrower. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

2022 has been a busy time for the band as they have released five albums so far: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, Laminated Denim, and Changes. In December, the band will release a film in independent theatres across America titled Chunky Shrapnel.

For concert tickets and more, check out the King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Zumic artist page.