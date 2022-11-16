View all results for 'alt'
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ concerts in North America, Oceania, Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 16, 2022

This week, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard added USA concerts to their 2023 tour schedule.

Billed as a Residency Tour, multiple nights are set in Tennessee, Colorado, Illinois, and Washington, as well as a one-night show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Rounding out 2022, the psychedelic rockers will perform in their home country of Australia in addition to New Zealand. In March, the band will tour through Europe before the American tour in June.

When do King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for Artist are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is flamethrower. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 10
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Palace Foreshore
Palace Foreshore St Kilda, VIC, Australia
Dec 29
Summer Haze Tauranga
Summer Haze Tauranga at Wharepai Domain
Wharepai Domain Tauranga, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand
Dec 29
to
Dec 31
Rhythm & Alps
Rhythm & Alps at Cardrona Valley
Cardrona Valley Wanaka, Otago, New Zealand
Jan 4
Summer Haze
Summer Haze at Matakana Country Park
Matakana Country Park Matakana, Auckland, New Zealand
Jan 6
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at TSB Bowl of Brooklands
TSB Bowl of Brooklands New Plymouth, Taranaki, New Zealand
Mar 2
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Mar 3
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Gashouder
Gashouder Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 4
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Mar 6
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Plan B
Plan B Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Mar 7
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Münchenbryggeriet
Münchenbryggeriet Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 8
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Mar 9
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Den Grå Hal
Den Grå Hal København, Denmark
Mar 11
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Mar 12
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Lucerna - Velky sal
Lucerna - Velky sal Prague, Czechia
Mar 13
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Mar 15
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 16
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
Mar 17
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Mar 18
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Schlachthof Wiesbaden Wiesbaden, HE, Alemania
Mar 20
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 22
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 23
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 30
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Big Top At Luna Park
The Big Top At Luna Park Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 6
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm AU, Australia
Jun 1
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Jun 2
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Jun 3
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Jun 7
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 8
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 11
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jun 12
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jun 13
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jun 16
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Carnation Farms
Carnation Farms Carnation, WA
Jun 17
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Carnation Farms
Carnation Farms Carnation, WA
Jun 18
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Carnation Farms
Carnation Farms Carnation, WA
Jun 21
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

2022 has been a busy time for the band as they have released five albums so far: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, Laminated Denim, and Changes. In December, the band will release a film in independent theatres across America titled Chunky Shrapnel.

For concert tickets and more, check out the King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Zumic artist page.

