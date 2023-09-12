View all results for 'alt'
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Four new dates across America
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published September 12, 2023

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a few 2024 tour dates.

Four new concerts are planned from August into November at large-scale venues across the USA. The band will deliver their unique brand of psychedelic rock to New York City, Chicago, Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, and Del Valle, Texas.

During the shows, King Gizzard plan to perform 3+ hours with no set breaks. That is appropriate, for a group who have released about two albums per year since their debut in 2012 — including five albums in 2022 alone — and never seem to run out of ideas or energy.

When do King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for Artist and American Express cardholders begin September 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

For the most up-to-date information, follow King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Zumic artist page.

tour poster by @jj_cool_juice
image for artist King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
