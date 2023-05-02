View all results for 'alt'
King Krule Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Space Heavy' tour in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 2, 2023
Photo by Frank Lebon

King Krule has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Space Heavy. The LP is scheduled for release on June 9.

The newly planned shows begin with a North American leg from July into September before heading over to Europe from early October into early November. In June, King Krule has four headlining UK shows and a performance at Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival in July.

When do King Krule 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin May 4. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jun 11
King Krule at 100 Club
100 Club London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
King Krule at The Marble Factory
The Marble Factory City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
King Krule at Invisible Wind Factory
Invisible Wind Factory Crosby, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
King Krule at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park
Union Park Chicago, IL
Jul 21
King Krule at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jul 23
King Krule at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 25
King Krule at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 26
King Krule at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 28
King Krule at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jul 29
King Krule at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jul 30
King Krule at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Aug 1
King Krule at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Sep 8
King Krule at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Sep 9
King Krule at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 11
King Krule at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 12
King Krule at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Sep 13
King Krule at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 15
King Krule at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 16
King Krule at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 18
King Krule at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Sep 19
King Krule at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 20
King Krule at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 23
King Krule at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Sep 25
King Krule at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 4
King Krule at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Oct 6
King Krule at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 7
King Krule at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 9
King Krule at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
King Krule at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 18
King Krule at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Oct 19
King Krule at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Oct 21
King Krule at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Oct 23
King Krule at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Oct 26
King Krule at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Oct 27
King Krule at Forum Karlin
Forum Karlin Prague, Czechia
Oct 28
King Krule at Simm City
Simm City Wien, Austria
Oct 30
King Krule at Akvarium Klub
Akvarium Klub Budapest, Hungary
Oct 31
King Krule at Kino Šiška (Centre for Urban Culture)
Kino Šiška (Centre for Urban Culture) brigad, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Nov 1
King Krule at Tvornica Kulture
Tvornica Kulture Zagreb, Croatia
Nov 2
to
Nov 5
Club to Club Festival - C2C 2023 at Club To Club Torino
Club To Club Torino Turin, Piedmont, Italy
Nov 3
King Krule at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Nov 6
King Krule at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France

For the most up-to-date information, follow King Krule on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for the new song, "Seaforth." For more, check out King Krule's Zumic artist page.

image for artist King Krule
King Krule
Aug 1
to
Aug 1
King Krule
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
