King Krule Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

King Krule has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Space Heavy. The LP is scheduled for release on June 9.
The newly planned shows begin with a North American leg from July into September before heading over to Europe from early October into early November. In June, King Krule has four headlining UK shows and a performance at Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival in July.
When do King Krule 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin May 4. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 1
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Jun 11
100 Club
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
The Marble Factory
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Invisible Wind Factory
Crosby, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
PRYZM Kingston
Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Jul 23
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jul 25
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 26
Théâtre Corona
Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 28
Citizens House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Jul 29
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Jul 30
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 8
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Sep 9
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Sep 11
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Sep 12
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Sep 13
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Sep 16
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 18
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Sep 19
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 20
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Sep 23
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Sep 25
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 4
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Oct 6
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 19
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Oct 21
Carlswerk Viktoria
Köln, Germany
Oct 26
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Oct 27
Forum Karlin
Prague, Czechia
Oct 30
Akvarium Klub
Budapest, Hungary
Oct 31
Kino Šiška (Centre for Urban Culture)
brigad, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Nov 1
Tvornica Kulture
Zagreb, Croatia
Nov 2
to
Nov 5
Club To Club Torino
Turin, Piedmont, Italy
Nov 3
Les Docks
Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
For the most up-to-date information, follow King Krule on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Watch the music video for the new song, "Seaforth." For more, check out King Krule's Zumic artist page.