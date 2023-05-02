King Krule Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo by Frank Lebon

King Krule has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Space Heavy. The LP is scheduled for release on June 9.

The newly planned shows begin with a North American leg from July into September before heading over to Europe from early October into early November. In June, King Krule has four headlining UK shows and a performance at Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival in July.

When do King Krule 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin May 4. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Watch the music video for the new song, "Seaforth." For more, check out King Krule's Zumic artist page.