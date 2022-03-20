View all results for 'alt'
King Princess Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter playing shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 20, 2022

King Princess has announced her first run of 2022 tour dates, billed as Hold On Baby. The newly planned shows are set in two legs from July into October. Opening acts on select dates will be Dora Jar or St. Panther.

While 2021 was not an active year for King Princess on the road, this year is shaping up to be a bit busier with nearly 30 concerts currently planned. She is set to appear at Barcelona's Primavera Sound festival in June and will be opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers' on August 6 in Las Vegas.

When do King Princess 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 22. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

King Princess Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

King Princess All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 2
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jul 5
King Princess
King Princess at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 6
King Princess
King Princess at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jul 8
King Princess
King Princess at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Jul 9
King Princess
King Princess at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Jul 12
King Princess
King Princess at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jul 13
King Princess
King Princess at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 15
King Princess
King Princess at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jul 16
King Princess
King Princess at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 18
King Princess
King Princess at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Jul 19
King Princess
King Princess at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jul 21
King Princess
King Princess at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Jul 22
King Princess
King Princess at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jul 23
King Princess
King Princess at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Jul 25
King Princess
King Princess at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Jul 26
King Princess
King Princess at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Aug 6
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and King Princess
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and King Princess at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Sep 28
King Princess
King Princess at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 30
King Princess
King Princess at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 3
King Princess
King Princess at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Oct 5
King Princess
King Princess at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 6
King Princess
King Princess at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Oct 8
King Princess
King Princess at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 9
King Princess
King Princess at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 11
King Princess
King Princess at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 12
King Princess
King Princess at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Oct 14
King Princess
King Princess at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 15
King Princess
King Princess at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

We recommend following King Princess on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, King Princess shared a music video for "All My Friends." For concert tickets and more, check out the King Princess Zumic artist page.

