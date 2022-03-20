King Princess Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

King Princess has announced her first run of 2022 tour dates, billed as Hold On Baby. The newly planned shows are set in two legs from July into October. Opening acts on select dates will be Dora Jar or St. Panther.

While 2021 was not an active year for King Princess on the road, this year is shaping up to be a bit busier with nearly 30 concerts currently planned. She is set to appear at Barcelona's Primavera Sound festival in June and will be opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers' on August 6 in Las Vegas.

When do King Princess 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 22. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

King Princess All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following King Princess on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, King Princess shared a music video for "All My Friends." For concert tickets and more, check out the King Princess Zumic artist page.