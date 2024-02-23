Kings of Leon Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nashville rockers Kings of Leon announced 2024 tour dates with Phantogram as the opening band on 26 dates.

In conjunction with Kings of Leon's upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun, the new concerts are planned at major North American venues coast to coast from August into early October. Before then, Kings of Leon have festival performances in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and the UK.

Can We Please Have Fun is scheduled for release on May 10. Watch the music video for the new song, "Mustang."

When do Kings of Leon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin February 27. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Phantogram presale password is bestfriendshit. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kings of Leon All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kings of Leon on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more about Kings of Leon, check out their Zumic artist page.