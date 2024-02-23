View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Kings of Leon Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Phantogram, new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 23, 2024

Nashville rockers Kings of Leon announced 2024 tour dates with Phantogram as the opening band on 26 dates.

In conjunction with Kings of Leon's upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun, the new concerts are planned at major North American venues coast to coast from August into early October. Before then, Kings of Leon have festival performances in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and the UK.

Can We Please Have Fun is scheduled for release on May 10. Watch the music video for the new song, "Mustang."

When do Kings of Leon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin February 27. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Phantogram presale password is bestfriendshit. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kings of Leon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 18
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Oct 5
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Kings of Leon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 16
to
Mar 17
Vive Latino at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Mar 21
to
Mar 24
Estereo Picnic at Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 22
to
Mar 24
Lollapalooza - Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Jun 20
Kings of Leon and The Vaccines at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Kings of Leon and The Vaccines at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Kings of Leon at Ashton Gate Stadium
Ashton Gate Stadium Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Lido Sounds Festival at Urfahraner Markt
Urfahraner Markt Linz, Oberösterreich, Austria
Jun 30
Kings of Leon, Paolo Nutini, and The Vaccines at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Kings of Leon and The Vaccines at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit
Silverstone Circuit Towcester, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Kings of Leon and The War On Drugs at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 8
Kings of Leon and The Vaccines at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 10
Kings of Leon and The Vaccines at Co-op Live
Co-op Live Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
Les Vieilles Charrues Festival at Les Vieilles Charrues
Les Vieilles Charrues Carhaix-Plouguer, Brittany, France
Jul 12
Kings of Leon at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Jul 17
Kings of Leon at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Jul 18
to
Jul 21
Deichbrand Festival at Seeflughafen Cuxhaven/Nordholz
Seeflughafen Cuxhaven/Nordholz Cuxhaven, Germany
Aug 14
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 16
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Aug 17
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Aug 20
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 22
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 23
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs Palm Desert, CA
Aug 25
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 26
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 28
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 29
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 31
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 2
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 3
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 5
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 13
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Sep 14
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 16
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 18
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 20
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Sep 23
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 25
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Sep 26
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 28
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Oct 1
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 2
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Oct 5
Kings of Leon and Phantogram at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kings of Leon on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more about Kings of Leon, check out their Zumic artist page.

1
297
artists
Kings of Leon
genres
Alt Rock Rock Southern Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Kings of Leon
Kings of Leon
Sep
18
Kings of Leon and Phantogram
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Kings of Leon Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
May 17, 2021
Kings of Leon Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Alt Rock Rock Southern Rock Kings of Leon
2
1774
image for article 2019 Rodeo Houston Features Bull Riding and Star Music Talent with Awesome Atmosphere
February 20, 2019
2019 Rodeo Houston Features Bull Riding and Star Music Talent wit...
Tickets Country Latin Pop Rock Brad Paisley Brooks & Dunn Camila Cabello Cardi B Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson George Strait Houston Rodeo Kacey Musgraves Kane Brown Kings of Leon Luke Bryan Luke Combs Lyle Lovett Old Dominion Panic! At The Disco Prince Royce Robert Earl Keen Santana Tigres del Norte Tim McGraw Turnpike Troubadours Zac Brown Band Zedd
2
4136
image for article Best Traditional Rock Songs of 2017
October 26, 2018
Best Traditional Rock Songs of 2017
Music Blues Rock Country Rock Folk Rock Garage Rock Glam Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock Aaron Keylock Anders Osborne Benjamin Booker Beverly Jo Scott Billy Bragg Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears Blitzen Trapper BNQT Bob Clearmountain Bob Dylan Bob Seger Cage The Elephant Cat Clyde Chris Robinson Brotherhood Chuck Prophet Conor Oberst Courtney Barnett Craig Finn Creature and the Woods Dan Auerbach Darius Rucker David Bowie Dawes Dead Man Winter Deer Tick Delicate Steve Drew Holcomb Drive-By Truckers Foo Fighters Francis Arnaud Gary Clark Jr. Gov't Mule Grateful Dead Gregg Allman Greta Van Fleet Hiss Golden Messenger Hurray for the Riff Raff Ian Moore Jason Isbell Jerry Garcia Jerry Garcia Band Jimmie Vaughan Joe Bonamassa John Jorgenson John Mayer Justin Townes Earle Kevin Morby Kevin Reveyrand King Crimson King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard King Khan Kings of Leon Korey Dane Kurt Vile Langhorne Slim Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires Liam Gallagher Little Barrie Los Colognes Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Mild High Club Mondo Cozmo Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Neil Young Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Paul Personne Paul Simon Pearl Jam Queen Ray Davies Roadcase Royale Robben Ford Robert Plant Robert Randolph & The Family Band Roger Waters Ron Bumblefoot Thal Ron Gallo Ryan Adams Sheryl Crow Son Volt Strand of Oaks Tedeschi Trucks Band The Barr Brothers The Beatles The Bros. Landreth The Darkness The Magpie Salute The Rolling Stones The String Cheese Incident The War on Drugs The Wood Brothers together PANGEA Tony Molina Ty Segall U2 Wild Adriatic Playlist
3
2762
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart