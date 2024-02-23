Kings of Leon Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nashville rockers Kings of Leon announced 2024 tour dates with Phantogram as the opening band on 26 dates.
In conjunction with Kings of Leon's upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun, the new concerts are planned at major North American venues coast to coast from August into early October. Before then, Kings of Leon have festival performances in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and the UK.
Can We Please Have Fun is scheduled for release on May 10. Watch the music video for the new song, "Mustang."
When do Kings of Leon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin February 27. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Phantogram presale password is bestfriendshit. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Kings of Leon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Kings of Leon All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 16
to
Mar 17
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Mar 21
to
Mar 24
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 22
to
Mar 24
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
São Paulo, São, Brazil
Jun 20
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Ashton Gate Stadium
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Urfahraner Markt
Linz, Oberösterreich, Austria
Jun 30
Hyde Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Silverstone Circuit
Towcester, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Marlay Park
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 8
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 10
Co-op Live
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
Les Vieilles Charrues
Carhaix-Plouguer, Brittany, France
Jul 12
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Jul 17
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
Jul 18
to
Jul 21
Seeflughafen Cuxhaven/Nordholz
Cuxhaven, Germany
Aug 14
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Aug 16
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Aug 17
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Aug 20
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 23
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Palm Desert, CA
Aug 25
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Aug 26
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 29
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Aug 31
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 2
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 3
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 5
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 13
The Orion Amphitheater
Huntsville, AL
Sep 14
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Sep 16
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Sep 18
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Sep 20
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Sep 23
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 25
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Sep 26
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Sep 28
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Oct 1
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 2
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Oct 5
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
For the most up-to-date information, follow Kings of Leon on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
