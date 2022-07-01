View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Kip Moore Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

40+ performances across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 1, 2022

Country musician Kip Moore has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. Billed as Fire On Wheels, the title of his recently released single and music video, the newly planned shows are set at American venues in September with opening act Boy Named Banjo.

Kip returns to touring next month with headlining concerts and festival performances. His tour schedule finds the musician touring across North America into November with over 40 events planned.

Kip Moore Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 10
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Kip Moore All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Hodag Country Festival
Hodag Country Festival at Hodag Country Festival
Hodag Country Festival Rhinelander, WI
Jul 9
Kip Moore
Kip Moore at The Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Jul 15
Kip Moore and Nora Collins
Kip Moore and Nora Collins at Jefferson County Fair
Jefferson County Fair Jefferson, WI
Jul 16
Wiley's Block Party
Wiley's Block Party at 6th and Main - Sioux Falls
6th and Main - Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, SD
Jul 21
Kip Moore and Kyle McKearney
Kip Moore and Kyle McKearney at Kee To Bala
Kee To Bala Bala, ON, Canada
Jul 22
Kip Moore and Kyle McKearney
Kip Moore and Kyle McKearney at Grace Hartman Amphitheatre, Bell Park
Grace Hartman Amphitheatre, Bell Park Sudbury, ON, Canada
Jul 25
Kip Moore and Kyle McKearney
Kip Moore and Kyle McKearney at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Jul 26
Kip Moore and Kyle McKearney
Kip Moore and Kyle McKearney at Conexus Arts Centre
Conexus Arts Centre Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
Jul 28
to
Jul 31
SunFest Country Music Festival
SunFest Country Music Festival at Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park
Laketown Ranch Music & Recreation Park Lake Cowichan, British Columbia, Canada
Jul 28
to
Jul 31
Rockin' River Music Festival
Rockin' River Music Festival at Merritt Festival Show Site
Merritt Festival Show Site Merritt, BC, Canada
Jul 28
Kip Moore and Kyle McKearney
Kip Moore and Kyle McKearney at Jack Singer Concert Hall
Jack Singer Concert Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Windy City Smokeout
Windy City Smokeout at United Center Parking
United Center Parking Chicago, IL
Aug 5
Musikfest - Kip Moore
Musikfest - Kip Moore at Wind Creek Steel Stage
Wind Creek Steel Stage Bethlehem, PA
Aug 13
The Back Road Music Festival
The Back Road Music Festival at The Galva Park District
The Galva Park District Galva, IL
Aug 18
Kip Moore and Dillon Carmichael
Kip Moore and Dillon Carmichael at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Aug 19
Kip Moore and Dillon Carmichael
Kip Moore and Dillon Carmichael at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Aug 20
Kip Moore and Dillon Carmichael
Kip Moore and Dillon Carmichael at Bold Point Park
Bold Point Park East Providence, RI
Aug 26
Kip Moore
Kip Moore at John T. Floore Country Store
John T. Floore Country Store Helotes, TX
Aug 27
Kip Moore
Kip Moore at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Sep 4
Kip Moore
Kip Moore at Beaverhead County Fairgrounds
Beaverhead County Fairgrounds Dillon, MT
Sep 8
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 9
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Sep 10
Kip Moore
Kip Moore at Pendleton Round-Up
Pendleton Round-Up Pendleton, OR
Sep 11
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Sep 15
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Sep 16
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at The Admiral
The Admiral Omaha, NE
Sep 17
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Tony's Pizza Event Center
Tony's Pizza Event Center Salina, KS
Sep 22
Kip Moore and Dylan Scott
Kip Moore and Dylan Scott at Elizabethton High School
Elizabethton High School Elizabethton, TN
Sep 23
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park
Hazel Ruby McQuain Park Morgantown, WV
Sep 24
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Oct 6
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 7
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Coyote Joe's
Coyote Joe's Charlotte, NC
Oct 8
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at The Blind Horse Saloon
The Blind Horse Saloon Greenville, SC
Oct 20
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Oct 21
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at The Moon
The Moon Tallahassee, FL
Oct 22
11th Annual Tampa Pig Jig
11th Annual Tampa Pig Jig at Riverfront Park - Nashville
Riverfront Park - Nashville Nashville, TN
Oct 27
Kip Moore andd Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore andd Boy Named Banjo at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Oct 28
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
Oct 29
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Rutland, VT
Nov 3
Kip Moore
Kip Moore at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 6
Kip Moore and Jess Moskaluke
Kip Moore and Jess Moskaluke at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Nov 10
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 11
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
Nov 12
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo at Cleveland Masonic Auditorium
Cleveland Masonic Auditorium Cleveland, OH
When do Kip Moore 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets are now on sale for most dates. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Kip Moore on his social media accounts and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Kip Moore's Zumic artist page.

2
117
artists
Kip Moore
genres
Country Modern Country Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Kip Moore
Kip Moore
Nov
10
Kip Moore and Boy Named Banjo
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Kip Moore Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 11, 2021
Kip Moore Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Country Modern Country Singer-Songwriter Kip Moore
1
908
image for article Kip Moore Adds 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 7, 2018
Kip Moore Adds 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Country Singer-Songwriter Kip Moore
3
2100
image for article Kip Moore Plots 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 16, 2018
Kip Moore Plots 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Country Singer-Songwriter Caroline Jones Jillian Jacqueline Jordan Davis Kip Moore The Wild Feathers
3
1974
Back to top
seating chart