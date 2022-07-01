Kip Moore Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Country musician Kip Moore has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. Billed as Fire On Wheels, the title of his recently released single and music video, the newly planned shows are set at American venues in September with opening act Boy Named Banjo.

Kip returns to touring next month with headlining concerts and festival performances. His tour schedule finds the musician touring across North America into November with over 40 events planned.

Kip Moore All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Kip Moore 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets are now on sale for most dates. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Kip Moore on his social media accounts and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

