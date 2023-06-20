Kirk Franklin Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin has announced 2023 tour dates at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in October and November.

Billed as The Reunion Tour, the opening acts will be Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton.

When do Kirk Franklin 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin June 21. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kirk Franklin All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kirk Franklin on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Kirk Franklin's Zumic artist page.