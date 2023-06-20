View all results for 'alt'
Kirk Franklin Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Reunion Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 20, 2023

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin has announced 2023 tour dates at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in October and November.

Billed as The Reunion Tour, the opening acts will be Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton.

When do Kirk Franklin 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin June 21. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 15
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Kirk Franklin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 1
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 6
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Oct 7
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Oct 8
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Oct 10
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Oct 12
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 13
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 14
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 15
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 17
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 19
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 20
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Oct 22
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 24
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Oct 26
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at BJCC Concert Hall
BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL
Oct 29
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Nov 2
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Bellco Theatre
Bellco Theatre Denver, CO
Nov 5
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Nov 7
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Nov 9
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Nov 11
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Nov 12
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Comerica Theatre
Comerica Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 16
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Nov 17
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 18
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Nov 19
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Nov 21
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Nov 24
Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kirk Franklin on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Kirk Franklin's Zumic artist page.

