View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

KISS Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Final leg of 'End Of The Road' world tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 1, 2023

This morning, KISS announced the final leg of their End Of The Road world tour.

The newly planned concerts are set from October into December at large-scale arenas in the USA and Canada. The band plans to wrap up their final live performances with two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The band commented on their social media, "KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."

KISS return to the road this April in South America before touring through Europe in June. The group also have a handful of festival performances on their schedule.

When do KISS 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

KISS Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 1
KISS
KISS at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 2
KISS
KISS at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

KISS All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 12
Sepultura, Scorpions, and Kiss
Sepultura, Scorpions, and Kiss at Arena da Amazônia - Vivaldo Lima
Arena da Amazônia - Vivaldo Lima State of Amazonas, AM, Brazil
Apr 15
Monsters of Rock - Bogota
Monsters of Rock - Bogota at Estadio Nemésio Camacho El Campín
Estadio Nemésio Camacho El Campín Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Apr 22
Monsters of Rock - Sao Paolo
Monsters of Rock - Sao Paolo at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Monsters of Rock
Monsters of Rock at Santa Laura Stadium
Santa Laura Stadium Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
May 25
to
May 28
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
Jun 3
KISS
KISS at Home Park Stadium
Home Park Stadium Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Jun 5
KISS
KISS at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
KISS
KISS at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
KISS
KISS at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Jun 12
KISS
KISS at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 13
KISS
KISS at Palais 12
Palais 12 Bruxelles, Belgium
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 17
KISS
KISS at Konigsplatz
Konigsplatz München, BY, Germany
Jun 19
KISS
KISS at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Jun 21
KISS
KISS at Messe Dresden - Halle 1
Messe Dresden - Halle 1 Dresden, SN, Germany
Jun 22
KISS
KISS at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Rock Imperium Festival
Rock Imperium Festival at Parque El Batel
Parque El Batel Cartagena, MC, Spain
Jun 27
KISS
KISS at Halle Tony Garnier
Halle Tony Garnier Lyon, France
Jun 29
Lucca Summer Festival - KISS
Lucca Summer Festival - KISS at Piazza Napoleone
Piazza Napoleone Lucca, Toscana, Italy
Jul 1
KISS
KISS at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany
Jul 2
KISS
KISS at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Jul 5
KISS
KISS at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
KISS
KISS at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
KISS
KISS at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 12
KISS
KISS at Dalhalla
Dalhalla Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Jul 13
KISS
KISS at Dalhalla
Dalhalla Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Jul 15
KISS
KISS at Kaldnes
Kaldnes Tønsberg, Norway
Oct 29
KISS
KISS at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 1
KISS
KISS at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Nov 3
KISS
KISS at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Nov 6
KISS
KISS at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 8
KISS
KISS at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 10
KISS
KISS at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 12
KISS
KISS at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 13
KISS
KISS at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Nov 15
KISS
KISS at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Nov 18
KISS
KISS at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 19
KISS
KISS at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Nov 21
KISS
KISS at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Nov 22
KISS
KISS at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 24
KISS
KISS at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Nov 25
KISS
KISS at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Nov 27
KISS
KISS at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Nov 29
KISS
KISS at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Dec 1
KISS
KISS at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 2
KISS
KISS at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

We recommend following KISS on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on KISS, check out their Zumic artist page.

1
563
artists
KISS
genres
Classic Rock Glam Metal Glam Rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Metal Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist KISS
KISS
Dec
1
KISS
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec
2
KISS
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article KISS Plan 2021-2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 16, 2021
KISS Plan 2021-2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Classic Rock Glam Rock Hard Rock Metal Rock KISS
2
1359
image for article KISS Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 14, 2021
KISS Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Classic Rock Glam Rock Hard Rock Metal KISS
2
1718
image for article KISS Extend 2019-2020 World Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 14, 2019
KISS Extend 2019-2020 World Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Classic Rock Glam Rock Metal KISS
2
10138
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart