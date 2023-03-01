KISS Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This morning, KISS announced the final leg of their End Of The Road world tour.

The newly planned concerts are set from October into December at large-scale arenas in the USA and Canada. The band plans to wrap up their final live performances with two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The band commented on their social media, "KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."

KISS return to the road this April in South America before touring through Europe in June. The group also have a handful of festival performances on their schedule.

When do KISS 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

KISS All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following KISS on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on KISS, check out their Zumic artist page.