KISS Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This morning, KISS announced the final leg of their End Of The Road world tour.
The newly planned concerts are set from October into December at large-scale arenas in the USA and Canada. The band plans to wrap up their final live performances with two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The band commented on their social media, "KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started."
KISS return to the road this April in South America before touring through Europe in June. The group also have a handful of festival performances on their schedule.
When do KISS 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
KISS Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Dec 1
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Dec 2
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
KISS All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 12
Arena da Amazônia - Vivaldo Lima
State of Amazonas, AM, Brazil
Apr 15
Estadio Nemésio Camacho El Campín
Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Apr 22
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Santa Laura Stadium
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
May 25
to
May 28
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH
Jun 3
Home Park Stadium
Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Jun 5
Resorts World Arena
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Utilita Arena Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Czechia
Jun 12
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 13
Palais 12
Bruxelles, Belgium
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 17
Konigsplatz
München, BY, Germany
Jun 19
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
Jun 21
Messe Dresden - Halle 1
Dresden, SN, Germany
Jun 22
Max-Schmeling-Halle
Berlin, Germany
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Parque El Batel
Cartagena, MC, Spain
Jun 27
Halle Tony Garnier
Lyon, France
Jun 29
Piazza Napoleone
Lucca, Toscana, Italy
Jul 1
SAP Arena
Mannheim, Germany
Jul 2
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Jul 5
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 12
Dalhalla
Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Jul 13
Dalhalla
Rättvik, Dalarnas län, Sweden
Oct 29
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Nov 1
Acrisure Arena
Thousand Palms, CA
Nov 3
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 6
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Nov 8
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 10
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 12
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 13
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Nov 15
Canada Life Centre
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Nov 18
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 19
Videotron Centre
Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Nov 21
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Nov 22
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 24
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Nov 25
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Nov 27
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Nov 29
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Dec 1
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Dec 2
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
We recommend following KISS on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more on KISS, check out their Zumic artist page.