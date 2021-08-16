KISS Plan 2021-2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Las Vegas is a city that likes to party every day, but now they will have a chance to rock and roll all night with KISS!
The legendary rockers have shared dates for a Las Vegas residency in 2021 and 2022. At this time, 12 newly announced shows are scheduled in December of 2021 and January into February of 2022. The events will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. KISS is currently in North American performing their End of the Road final tour and then will head to South America and Australia before visiting Europe in 2022.
When do KISS 2021-2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the Las Vegas shows, the general public on-sale begins August 20. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin August 17. Citi cardmember and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The local venue presale password is KISSZAPPOS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
KISS All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 18
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 19
Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Bangor, ME
Aug 21
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 22
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Aug 25
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
Aug 26
KeyBank Pavilion
Burgettstown, PA
Aug 28
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 29
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Sep 1
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Sep 2
Wright State University Nutter Center
Dayton, OH
Sep 4
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Sep 5
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 9
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Sep 10
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Sep 12
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Sep 17
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Sep 18
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Sep 21
ExtraMile Arena
Boise, ID
Sep 22
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Sep 23
Nugget Event Center
Sparks, NV
Sep 25
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 26
AK Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 29
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Oct 1
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Oct 5
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Oct 8
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Oct 9
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Oct 29
to
Nov 3
Miami, FL
Florida, United States
Nov 14
RAC Arena
Perth, WA, Australia
Nov 17
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Nov 20
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 21
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 23
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 26
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 27
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 30
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Dec 4
North Queensland Stadium
Townsville, QLD, Australia
Dec 29
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 31
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 1
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 19
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 21
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 22
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 26
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 28
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 29
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 2
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 4
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 5
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 20
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región, Chile
Apr 23
Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve
Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Apr 26
Arena do Grêmio
Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil
Apr 28
Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Curitiba , PR, Brazil
Apr 30
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
May 1
Arena Eurobike
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
May 4
Arena Costa Verde
Lima, Callao Region, Peru
May 7
Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Jun 1
Westfalenhalle 1
Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Jun 3
Atlas Arena
Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Jun 6
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
Jun 7
ACCOR ARENA
Paris, IDF, France
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Donington Park
Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Barclaycard Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Copenhagen, Denmark
Denmark
Jun 18
Tele2 Arena
Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Jun 20
Hartwall Arena
Helsinki, Finland
Jun 22
Scandinavium
Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Jun 24
Festhalle
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 26
Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D
Wien, Austria
Jun 28
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Parc de Can Zam
Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Barcelona, Spain
Jul 3
WiZink Center
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 5
Arenes de Nimes
Nîmes, France
Jul 5
Arenes de Nimes
Nîmes, France
Jul 7
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Jul 9
Arena Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 11
Arena di Verona
Verona, Italy
Jul 13
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jul 14
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Budapest, Hungary
Jul 16
Romexpo
București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jul 21
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
We recommend following KISS on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more on KISS, check out their Zumic artist page.