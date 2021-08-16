KISS Plan 2021-2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Las Vegas is a city that likes to party every day, but now they will have a chance to rock and roll all night with KISS!

The legendary rockers have shared dates for a Las Vegas residency in 2021 and 2022. At this time, 12 newly announced shows are scheduled in December of 2021 and January into February of 2022. The events will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. KISS is currently in North American performing their End of the Road final tour and then will head to South America and Australia before visiting Europe in 2022.

When do KISS 2021-2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the Las Vegas shows, the general public on-sale begins August 20. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin August 17. Citi cardmember and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The local venue presale password is KISSZAPPOS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

KISS All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following KISS on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on KISS, check out their Zumic artist page.