View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

KISS Plan 2021-2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock & roll residency at Zappos Theater
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 16, 2021

Las Vegas is a city that likes to party every day, but now they will have a chance to rock and roll all night with KISS!

The legendary rockers have shared dates for a Las Vegas residency in 2021 and 2022. At this time, 12 newly announced shows are scheduled in December of 2021 and January into February of 2022. The events will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. KISS is currently in North American performing their End of the Road final tour and then will head to South America and Australia before visiting Europe in 2022.

When do KISS 2021-2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the Las Vegas shows, the general public on-sale begins August 20. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin August 17. Citi cardmember and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The local venue presale password is KISSZAPPOS. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

KISS All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 18
KISS
KISS at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 19
KISS
KISS at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Bangor, ME
Aug 21
KISS
KISS at Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 22
KISS
KISS at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Aug 25
KISS
KISS at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Aug 26
KISS
KISS at KeyBank Pavilion
KeyBank Pavilion Burgettstown, PA
Aug 28
KISS
KISS at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 29
KISS
KISS at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Sep 1
KISS
KISS at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Sep 2
KISS
KISS at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Sep 4
KISS
KISS at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Sep 5
KISS
KISS at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Sep 9
KISS
KISS at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Sep 10
KISS
KISS at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 12
KISS
KISS at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Sep 17
KISS
KISS at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 18
KISS
KISS at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 21
KISS
KISS at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Sep 22
KISS
KISS at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 23
KISS
KISS at Nugget Event Center
Nugget Event Center Sparks, NV
Sep 25
KISS
KISS at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 26
KISS
KISS at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Sep 28
KISS
KISS at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
Sep 29
KISS
KISS at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Oct 1
KISS
KISS at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Oct 2
KISS
KISS at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Oct 5
KISS
KISS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Oct 6
KISS
KISS at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Oct 8
KISS
KISS at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Oct 9
KISS
KISS at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Oct 29
to
Nov 3
KISS Kruise X
KISS Kruise X at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Florida, United States
Nov 14
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Nov 17
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Nov 20
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 21
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 23
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nov 26
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 27
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed
Kiss, Wolfmother and Tumbleweed at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 30
Kiss and Wolfmother
Kiss and Wolfmother at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Dec 4
Kiss and Wolfmother
Kiss and Wolfmother at North Queensland Stadium
North Queensland Stadium Townsville, QLD, Australia
Dec 29
KISS
KISS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 31
KISS
KISS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jan 1
KISS
KISS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jan 19
KISS
KISS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jan 21
KISS
KISS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jan 22
KISS
KISS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jan 26
KISS
KISS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jan 28
KISS
KISS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jan 29
KISS
KISS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Feb 2
KISS
KISS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Feb 4
KISS
KISS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Feb 5
KISS
KISS at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Apr 20
Kiss
Kiss at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región, Chile
Apr 23
Kiss
Kiss at Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve
Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Apr 26
Kiss
Kiss at Arena do Grêmio
Arena do Grêmio Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil
Apr 28
Kiss
Kiss at Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Pedreira Paulo Leminski Curitiba , PR, Brazil
Apr 30
Kiss
Kiss at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, SP, Brazil
May 1
Kiss
Kiss at Arena Eurobike
Arena Eurobike São Paulo, SP, Brazil
May 4
Kiss
Kiss at Arena Costa Verde
Arena Costa Verde Lima, Callao Region, Peru
May 7
Kiss
Kiss at Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Movistar Arena (Bogota) Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Jun 1
KISS
KISS at Westfalenhalle 1
Westfalenhalle 1 Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Jun 3
KISS
KISS at Atlas Arena
Atlas Arena Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Jun 6
KISS
KISS at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Jun 7
KISS
KISS at ACCOR ARENA
ACCOR ARENA Paris, IDF, France
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
KISS
KISS at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Copenhell Music Festival
Copenhell Music Festival at Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen, Denmark Denmark
Jun 18
KISS
KISS at Tele2 Arena
Tele2 Arena Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Jun 20
KISS
KISS at Hartwall Arena
Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland
Jun 22
KISS
KISS at Scandinavium
Scandinavium Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Jun 24
KISS
KISS at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 26
Kiss
Kiss at Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D
Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D Wien, Austria
Jun 28
KISS
KISS at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Rock Fest Barcelona
Rock Fest Barcelona at Parc de Can Zam
Parc de Can Zam Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Barcelona, Spain
Jul 3
KISS
KISS at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 5
Festival De Nimes - KISS
Festival De Nimes - KISS at Arenes de Nimes
Arenes de Nimes Nîmes, France
Jul 5
Kiss
Kiss at Arenes de Nimes
Arenes de Nimes Nîmes, France
Jul 7
KISS
KISS at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jul 9
KISS
KISS at Arena Zagreb
Arena Zagreb Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 11
KISS
KISS at Arena di Verona
Arena di Verona Verona, Italy
Jul 13
KISS
KISS at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jul 14
KISS
KISS at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary
Jul 16
KISS
KISS at Romexpo
Romexpo București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jul 21
KISS
KISS at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands

We recommend following KISS on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on KISS, check out their Zumic artist page.

2
265
artists
KISS
genres
Classic Rock Glam Rock Hard Rock Metal Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist KISS
KISS
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article KISS Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 14, 2021
KISS Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Classic Rock Glam Rock Hard Rock Metal KISS
2
1130
image for article KISS Extend 2019-2020 World Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 14, 2019
KISS Extend 2019-2020 World Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Classic Rock Glam Rock Metal KISS
2
9540
image for article Ace Frehley Adds 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Info
September 16, 2016
Ace Frehley Adds 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Info
Tickets Ace Frehley KISS Beverly Hills Corpus Christi, TX Houston, TX Las Vegas, NV Portland, OR Seattle, WA Solana Beach, CA Tempe, AZ Tucson, AZ
1
1089
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart